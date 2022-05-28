WLL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Whiting Petroleum Corp. and Encourages Current Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Whiting Petroleum Corp. ("Whiting") (NYSE: WLL) on behalf of the company's current shareholders.

On March 7, 2022, Whiting announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine with Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"). According to the announcement, Whiting shareholders are expected to receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common stock currently owned.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Whiting and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors by failing to maximize the buyout price for the Company's shareholders, and whether Whiting has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

Whiting shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/whiting-petroleum-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

