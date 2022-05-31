AXS Investments Rings the Opening Bell at The New York Stock Exchange to Mark the Successful Launch of the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI)

Fund has been a top performer among all inflation-focused funds; marks latest step in the firm's aggressive expansion into ETFs

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, announced that it will ring today's Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The firm will be on hand to mark the successful launch of the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSE Arca: PPI), an actively managed ETF designed to hedge against inflation and generate appreciation through inflation-sensitive investments.

PPI launched on December 30, 2021, and has already crossed the $75 million asset threshold as investors and advisors have been drawn to the ETF's highly differentiated approach to not only hedge against inflation, but also to identify those stocks with the potential to benefit from rising prices.

"It is a great thrill for us to be ringing The Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "PPI is a timely ETF for investors, and we've been very pleased at the response from the marketplace."

For more information on PPI, please visit https://www.axsinvestments.com/axs-astoria-inflation-sensitive-etf/

