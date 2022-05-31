Inspiro Tequila Introduces the First Tequila Aged in Rosé Wine Barrels

Innovative New Double Barrel Aged Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado Launches in the U.S.

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiro Tequila, which launched in the U.S. in 2021 to bring a fresh new female perspective to the growing tequila category, just announced the release of an innovative new addition to their portfolio, Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado.

Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado is the first-of-its-kind, small batch, 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila aged in rosé wine oak casks.

This unique expression is carefully distilled from the highest-quality, hand-selected 100% Blue Weber Agave before it is aged in oak casks that were previously used for rosé wine. The Rosa Reposado is then finished in pinot noir wine barrels for a short period to impart a beautiful rose gold color and create an exceptionally complex and unique taste profile. Like Inspiro Tequila Luna Blanco (the brand's first release), the new Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado is confirmed additive-free and Kosher certified.

Mara Smith, a former attorney in Chicago, founded Inspiro Tequila, a brand created, owned, and led by women. Smith started drinking tequila when she was looking for a clean, gluten-free spirit that fit into her active lifestyle. She searched for a tequila brand that was additive-free with a look, taste, and aroma that appealed to her. That perfect tequila simply did not exist, so she decided to create one. Smith's goal was also to help make women feel more seen and relevant in the spirits industry by having women involved in every step of the process. She enlisted legendary maestra tequilera, Ana María Romero Mena, one of the preeminent master distillers in the tequila industry in Mexico, to create the taste profiles and meticulous process for Inspiro Tequila.

"My friends and I enjoy the light and crisp flavor of rosé wine, but we don't like the after-effects of drinking sugar-laden wines. So, I thought it would be interesting to explore the taste profile of tequila aged in rosé wine barrels This is an easy-to-drink reposado with distinctive fruit and honey notes and a beautiful rose gold color – all naturally achieved without the use of any additives," said Smith. "While some other tequilas are rested in wine barrels, none are aged in rosé barrels, and none taste quite like this. That is what makes Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado truly so innovative and unique."

Perfect for sipping, Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado is characterized by its toffee, vanilla, and white chocolate aromas, with a balanced taste of fresh cooked agave married with sweet and complex notes of vanilla, red berries, nuts, and roasted pineapple. The finish is long-lasting, light, and silky. Inspiro Tequila Rosa Reposado is packaged in the same bottle as Inspiro Tequila Luna Blanco, an elegant and sleek custom designed bottle that is easy to hold and pour.

The word "Inspiro" is Spanish for "inspire." Smith credits her mother and grandmother – both strong women in her life – for her drive to succeed. They are her role models and her inspiration, and they instilled in her the belief that she could do anything if she worked hard enough. She hopes to share that confidence with other women by establishing the Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project to give back by supporting and inspiring other female entrepreneurs to follow their passion.

Inspiro Tequila can be purchased at InspiroTequila.com to be delivered across the U.S., and it is available in Illinois and other select local markets.

To learn more about Inspiro Tequila and the Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project, please visit www.InspiroTequila.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Inspiro Tequila: Inspiro Tequila was born with a vision to redefine what it means to enjoy tequila, by crafting a clean, smooth and sippable 100% Blue Weber Agave ultra-premium tequila without any additives (Inspiro Tequila is proudly confirmed additive-free by the tequila industry experts at Tequila Matchmaker.) Inspiro Tequila is also certified by WBENC, the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

