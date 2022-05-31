LA GOLF ANNOUNCES 2023 WOMEN'S INITIATIVE LED BY MICHELLE WIE WEST

LA Golf to Provide Full Healthcare and Concierge Team.

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Golf pledged today to treat female golfers the way they should've been treated all along by providing its LPGA partners with support on and off the course.

LA Golf will provide its partners full healthcare including mental health days and paid maternity leave, as well as performance-based bonuses. LA Golf will also provide its partners with a personalized concierge service to handle travel logistics and on-the-ground support for select tournament weeks to create a more seamless experience, allowing players to focus on their game.

Michelle Wie West posted the announcement today on her social channels and will be conducting exclusive interviews with various media outlets outlining LA Golf's commitment to the women's game and providing further information on the criteria for partnership.

"LA Golf's passion for the women's game is what drew me to partnering with them initially," Wie West said in her statement, "I'm excited to lead this initiative that includes full healthcare benefits including paid maternity leave for its partners and more. This is just the beginning."

"The LA Golf women's initiative is the right thing to do and Michelle's the right person to lead it," said CEO Reed Dickens.

LA Golf will be announcing their 2023 women's team later this year.

For more information and to learn more about LA Golf, please visit LAGOLF.CO and follow us @LAGolf.

About LA Golf:

LA Golf is the creator of the most technologically advanced putter and shafts in the game, inspired by insights directly from its player partners and made by hand in California.

LA Golf was founded by Reed Dickens, the founding CEO of Marucci Sports, which also partnered with the greatest players in the game to dethrone legacy incumbents Louisville Slugger and Easton.

