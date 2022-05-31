Principle LTC and Care Access Partner on Alzheimer's Prevention Study

Partnership addresses barriers to clinical trial participation in underserved communities in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle LTC, a skilled nursing facility (SNF) provider, and Care Access, a leading decentralized research organization, formed today a new partnership to address the challenges often associated with clinical trial access for underserved communities. Care Access' decentralized model helps remove these barriers for participation by bringing clinical research capabilities directly to local communities.

"We joined forces with Care Access early in the pandemic to ensure our vulnerable patient population, as well as their families, our staff and surrounding communities had access to investigational COVID-19 treatments," said Lynn M. Hood, President, CEO of Principle LTC. The nursing home industry is often devalued; however, it is uniquely positioned to serve as a key platform to launch information as it routinely interacts with community stakeholders including hospitals and providers, assisted living facilities, academia, emergency workers, churches, and senior support services. "It is abundantly important that our industry play a larger role in the entire spectrum of the healthcare system— as such, we are expanding our collaboration with Care Access to enable members of the local community to participate in trials of an investigational treatment to prevent or slow down Alzheimer's disease in underserved communities," said Hood.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), patients are often willing to participate in a clinical trial if they believe that they have an opportunity to receive better treatment or if the results can help others. However, Clinical Trials Database reported that globally 80% of trials fail to enroll on time, which results in delays and extensions due to low patient enrollment. "Partnering with local community leaders like Principle is a critical part of our effort at Care Access to ensure that clinical research studies are made more available to underserved communities that have historically been left out of the research process," said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO and Co-Founder of Care Access. "Achieving that goal will require deep collaborations at the local level and working with community leaders like Principle will help us bring these innovative treatments to people who would normally not have access to them."

To learn more about how you and/or your organization can help improve access to clinical trials in your community, contact patientaccess@careaccess.com.

About Principle LTC

Principle LTC provides skilled nursing services (short-term, long-term, and memory care) in three states including, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia across forty-five facilities with approved certificates of need (CON's) for construction of four additional facilities in North Carolina. The company also provides hospice services in North Carolina through its subsidiary, Cardinal Hospice Care.

About Care Access

Care Access is a leading decentralized research organization (DRO) that breaks down traditional barriers in clinical research for patients, sponsors, and physicians. Its innovative model brings decentralized trials, Sites On Demand™, Virtual PIs, and Mobile Sites to previously unreachable patient populations to expand the impact of clinical research. Supported by top pharmaceutical and biotech partners across twenty different therapeutic areas, Care Access is scaling and globalizing its new model for clinical trial delivery, where more physicians and patients can engage in life-saving research to develop new therapies faster. To find out how Care Access is transforming the future of clinical trials, visit www.careaccess.com

View original content:

SOURCE Principle LTC; Care Access