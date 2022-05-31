Ruby announces new integration with legal software MyCase

The new partnership allows for the call data Ruby's receptionists gather to flow into the MyCase platform, saving attorneys time while capturing more clients.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com , the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for 5,000+ solo and small practice attorneys across the U.S., is now integrated with MyCase, a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms. This new partnership provides attorneys with the tools to spend less time on administrative tasks and more on practicing law and improving their bottom line.

Ruby's integration with MyCase benefits the critical services of responsiveness and administrative management for attorneys by syncing information from Ruby's call handling into the MyCase system, passing on key call details. As MyCase stores attorneys' most important case details in an easy-to-access, centralized location, now when Ruby's receptionists answer firms' calls, the information is visible within MyCase so that attorneys have real-time updates on the status of their work and clients to streamline their administrative duties and log more billable hours.

With roughly 40% of its customers in the legal field, legal services is Ruby's largest customer segment, and the company answered more than 4 million calls for law firms in 2021.

"Ruby has always understood the unique needs of solo and small-firm attorneys and that communicating with clients is a critical part of an attorney's job, but also one that takes up a great deal of time and energy," says Michelle Winnett, SVP of Partner & Strategic Marketing at Ruby. "Our virtual receptionists manage the majority of time-intensive client communications for attorneys, and this new partnership with MyCase streamlines data sharing to ensure efficiency and consistency across a firm's entire caseload, all while making for a better experience for their clients."

"MyCase's intuitive and easy-to-adopt law practice management software enables law firm growth by providing comprehensive client lifecycle management tools. Given Ruby's proven experience and long history managing call handling and client communications in the legal services field, it only makes sense that Ruby is now one of MyCase's preferred integration partners," says Jim McGinnis, MyCase CEO. "As we combine our areas of expertise, together we are providing attorneys with a higher-touch client experience that naturally leads to a more productive way of working for the attorneys themselves."

Ruby's integration with MyCase is available now and can be accessed via the App Directory. MyCase users receive $75 off their first full month of Ruby service when they sign up at https://www.ruby.com/campaign/mycase/.

About Ruby:

Ruby® is a U.S.-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful connections and maximizes opportunities for businesses, empowering them to freely pursue their purpose and, in turn, cultivate diverse and thriving local economies. Trusted by more than 14,000 businesses, Ruby helps meet today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service, 24/7, 365 days a year. Founded in 2003, Ruby has earned national and global recognition with honors such as a 2022 Gold Stevie for Customer Service Employer of the Year, designation from Fortune magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., inclusion in the Inc. Best Workplaces, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram, and YouTube .

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. The MyCase family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.MyCase.com .

