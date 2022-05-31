Yiannis Monovoukas and Monte Stettin, Noted Executives and Entrepreneurs, Appointed as Advisors and Observers to the Board of Directors of Athos Therapeutics

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a late-stage preclinical biotech company using artificial intelligence to develop small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer, announced today that Yiannis Monovoukas, PhD, MBA, and Monte Stettin were appointed as advisors and observers to the Board of Directors of Athos Therapeutics.

"I am delighted to join the Athos Board of Directors as an observer," said Dr. Monovoukas. "This is an exciting time for Athos as we're about to begin a first-in-human clinical trial with the company's lead molecule with applications across different autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Athos team has developed an impressive platform technology and I look forward to assisting them with future strategic options."

"It is a great privilege to join the Athos team in an advisory role and join as a Board of Directors Observer," said Mr. Stettin. "Athos has an extraordinary corporate culture, and a team that works nimbly, doing in months what takes others years to achieve. Their leadership, team, and boards are top notch and function in unity with great mutual respect and seamless cooperation. This is a company that will be highly disruptive and make history."

"Dr. Monovoukas is a highly experienced and successful entrepreneur and Mr. Stettin is advising us on the development and expansion of our computational platform. Both have strong business acumen and it is our pleasure and honor to have them as advisors to our board," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, President & CEO.

"We are very pleased to welcome Yiannis Monovoukas and Monte Stettin as observers to our Board of Directors," said Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO. "Both of these valuable additions bring to our Board decades of experience at the intersection of technology and life sciences, including in the commercialization of new therapeutics. Their expertise will be invaluable as Athos moves into the clinical and commercialization phases of development."

About Mr. Stettin:

Monte Stettin is the Founder and CEO of Mahler Development Company as well as an advisor to a number of businesses and philanthropies. Mr. Stettin is a C class executive and entrepreneur with a career spanning publishing, advertising, entertainment and media, real estate development, design, invention, alternative energy, medical devices, software, and healthcare with a strong interest in exponential technologies and their deployment to improve the lives of the bottom billions. Monte is a benefactor of Singularity University, public speaker, connector and change agent residing in Beverly Hills California.

About Dr. Monovoukas:

Yiannis Monovoukas, PhD, MBA, is the Founder, President, and CEO of Helios Cardio Inc., the cofounder and Managing Partner at SpringTide Investments, and the cofounder and Managing Partner at Falcon III Ventures. Dr. Monovoukas was previously the cofounder, President, and CEO of AuraGen Aesthetics, the Chairman, President, and CEO of TEI Biosciences, and the President and CEO of Thermo Fibergen. Yiannis holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University. Dr. Monovoukas was winner of the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2011 Award for New England in Life Sciences, and was a 2011 Life Sciences US National Finalist.

About Athos:

The Mission of Athos Therapeutics is to develop first-in-class medications that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Athos is a late-stage preclinical biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases and cancer using artificial intelligence-generated innovative chemistry and computational platforms. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. ATH-63, the Company's lead drug compound, is moving into a Phase Ia human clinical trial in 2022. The Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.

Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/

