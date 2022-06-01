BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Gonzalo A. Acevedo as Senior Client Strategist in Miami

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Gonzalo A. Acevedo as senior client strategist. Gonzalo works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Gonzalo is based in Miami and reports to Laura Kaplan, market president, South Florida.

Gonzalo joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Safra National Bank of New York, where he served as a senior vice president. Prior to that, he was a division head at Bradesco BAC Florida Bank, and chairman and managing member of Ace International Capital Ventures. Gonzalo has also held a variety of senior roles at Bernstein Private Wealth Management and other top regional and global firms.

"The more favorable tax and business climate in Miami continues to attract ultra-high-net-worth families and institutional clients," said Kaplan. "We are excited to welcome Gonzalo to the rapidly growing Miami office. His extensive experience in the financial industry and impressive credentials and deep roots in the local and international communities will be an invaluable resource to clients, as well as the delivery of our Active Wealth framework."

Gonzalo earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Florida International University. He is an active member of his community and currently serves on the board of directors for Coral Gables Museum, Wolfsonian FIU Museum and FIU Alumni Association. He also serves as a co-chairman of the College of Arts, Sciences and Education Advisory Board and has been active with United Way of Miami-Dade since the 1990s.

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $28.7bn as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

