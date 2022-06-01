Conning Announces its Newest Strategic Report- ESG--The Companies Speak: Insights from Conning's ESG Survey of Insurers

HARTFORD, Conn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 90% of survey respondents indicated their company has implemented ESG considerations in their investment process, with almost 80% implementing them within the past two years, according to a new study by Conning.

Insurance management teams reported a significant increase in ESG engagement. This suggests that ESG has become a key area that insurers are working to incorporate into their businesses," said Terence Martin, a Director in Insurance Research at Conning. "However, there are key differences between life-annuity and property-casualty companies, and between public stock and mutual-fraternal companies."

"This survey indicates that, while the U.S. insurance industry is clearly aware of, and focusing on, ESG, yet at this point, companies are following their own paths to ESG integration. This is not surprising given the diversity of the U.S. insurance industry," said Scott Hawkins, Head of Insurance Research at Conning. "The one area of exception where there is more consistency across different types of insurers appears to be in investment management."

The Conning study, "ESG—The Companies Speak: Insights from Conning's ESG Survey of Insurers" provides data and analysis of 280 responses to a survey of U.S. insurance executives and upper management from a broad cross-section of companies representing all sizes, ownership structures, and business focuses. The survey explores the influence of forces and stakeholders on companies, and actions companies are taking on the environment, social, and governance fronts.

