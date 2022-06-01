Hendrickson, McGoldrick Co-Head JonesTrading Prime Services

Sales, Operations to Propel Relationship Based Offering

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("JonesTrading") announced today the hiring of industry veterans Jorge Hendrickson and Mark McGoldrick as Managing Directors, and Co-Heads of JonesTrading Prime Services. Each brings over two decades of experience in the space.

JonesTrading has been increasing their presence in Prime Services over the past several years and now has in place the sales management to offer a robust hybrid of high touch coverage and technology for better execution, reporting and service. Hendrickson and McGoldrick will further increase our presence and will drive growth. They will also be responsible for cross selling the full suite of Jones services.

Prior to joining Jones, Mr. Hendrickson was CRO of Opus Fund Services, LLC and Vice President of Prime Services at Concept Capital Markets LLC. Mr. Hendrickson also held positions at: Bayhead Capital Investments (Trading Cross Connects); Intrepid Capital Management; and Bridgewater Associates. Mr. McGoldrick was previously Director at Cowen Inc.'s Outsourced Trading and Prime Services Group. He was MD at Concept Capital Markets LLC and the founder of Alaris Trading Partners LLC.

In the Fall of 2021, Prime Services for JonesTrading was enriched through the acquisition of Weeden Prime Services. Through the acquisition Jones named operations professionals Mike Mayerhofer MD and COO for Prime Services; Rob Schatzman MD, Head of Client Service; John Vaccaro, Client Service Rep and Lalit Hingorani, Product Developer. These professionals added to our existing client services and operations team within Prime Services.

Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading, said: "JonesTrading's hybrid model of relationship and technology has gained traction in every area of brokerage and banking that we have entered. Our already recognized Outsourced Trading Service will be enhanced with our now parallel Prime Services offering. Jorge Hendrickson and Mark McGoldrick bring the expertise and experience required to build this business – which we believe is an underserved market."

Jeff LeVeen, JonesTrading's Global Head of Outsourced Trading, said: "We have been extremely focused on building the industry's best outsourced trading offering. With Jorge and Mark heading our Prime Services, we now offer the same level of expertise, commitment and scale in our Prime Services."

About JonesTrading

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is the leading global equities and derivatives broker- dealer for institutions. Since 1975 JonesTrading's sole focus has been creating liquidity for institutional and corporate clients on an unconflicted basis. The ability to provide a secure, trusted platform connecting a diverse group of market participants enables the firm to unlock liquidity, providing best-quality execution for larger and more complex trades. Member FINRA and SIPC.

