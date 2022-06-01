The Urology Care Foundation Celebrates Men's Health Month

BALTIMORE, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June marks the start of Men's Health Month, a time dedicated to prioritizing the health and wellness of men throughout the world. The Urology Care Foundation, the official Foundation of the American Urological Association and the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, utilizes the month of June to educate and raise awareness of urology-related conditions and diseases that affect men, such as prostate cancer, enlarged prostate, testicular cancer, erectile dysfunction and peyronie's disease. This month is the perfect time to see your doctor and focus on the early detection and treatment of any health condition as well as techniques to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Urology Care Foundation is encouraging men to take an active role in their health by focusing on these four topics:

Week 1: Get screened.

Generally, prostate cancer screening is recommended for men who are between the ages of 55-69. Some men who are at higher risk for prostate cancer should consider screening as early as age 40-45.

Testicular cancer can affect males at any age, but it is most often found in men age 15 to 44 years. With early diagnosis, it can be cured. To catch this cancer early, men are encouraged to learn about the early signs of the disease, learn how to do a testicular self-exam and to talk with a health care provider if there is a suspicious lump, swelling or pain in the area.

Week 2: Eat a healthy meal.

A diet rich in natural fiber obtained from fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and fatty fish may reduce testicular and prostate cancer risk and help prevent erectile dysfunction.

Week 3: Go exercise.

Studies have shown regular physical exercise may help lower the risk of heart disease, which is a leading factor of erectile dysfunction (ED). ED can occur for many reasons, but according to one Harvard study, just 30 minutes of walking a day was linked with a 41% drop in risk for ED.

Week 4: Go outdoors.

Spending time in nature has been found to provide mental health benefits, including reducing levels of anxiety and depression. In fact, getting outside on a regular basis to run, hike or bask in the sunlight can provide you with a host of excellent physical, mental and emotional benefits.

"Men's Health Month is an ideal time for men to take charge of their own health. Many resources are available to help assure that patients have access to the information they need to focus on their own health and well-being," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "Good health practices, including seeking medical advice from healthcare professionals, can help avoid unwanted consequences of untreated conditions or treatment delays. The Urology Care Foundation is a trusted source of information on a variety of urological health conditions."

To learn more about the urology-related conditions and diseases that affect men, visit the Urology Care Foundation's Men's Health Info Center at www.UrologyHealth.org/menshealth.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.UrologyHealth.org.

