Vial to Launch Oncology CRO, Arati Rao, M.D. named as First Advisor

Vial has announced that they will be expanding their CRO into Oncology. This exciting announcement comes after their successful launches in Dermatology and Ophthalmology earlier this year.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial) (PRNewswire)

Arati Rao, M.D., Head of Clinical Development at PACT Pharma, will advise the Vial team on the development and creation of the Oncology CRO. Dr. Rao and the Vial team will work closely to build a CRO optimized for sponsors' greatest needs.

The new Oncology CRO will aim to drive faster execution and higher quality trial outcomes for Oncology sponsors. By deploying Vial's tech-enabled trial management system that integrates eSource, ePRO, EDC and CTMS systems into a seamless operating system, the CRO will enable trials to be run at their greatest efficiency.

Dr. Rao has served as the principal investigator (PI) on several hematologic malignancy trials and was an NIH (National Institutes of Health) funded clinical researcher. She specializes in the care of elderly patients with hematologic malignancy, specifically Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Prior to joining PACT Pharma, Dr. Rao was the Executive Director at Kite Pharma and the Medical Director (Clinical Research Oncology) at Gilead Sciences. Dr. Rao is a former Associate Professor of Medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, where she completed both of her fellowships in hematology-oncology and geriatrics, in addition to her residency after medical school.

On joining Vial, Dr. Rao said, "When I left Duke to join the biotech industry, I wanted to move the needle for oncology patients and impact therapeutic development at a larger scale. The decision to join Vial as an advisor is driven by that same motivation. I believe that Vial can change the field of oncology research for the better, and I'm thrilled to assist them on this journey."

About Vial: Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial has over 100 employees and is based in San Francisco, California. Vial partners with Dermatologists, Ophthalmologists, and Oncologists to support their research teams and has created a network of over 35 clinics that have contributed to over 750 trials. The clinic network runs trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

