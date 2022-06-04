Union Ratifies Five-Year Agreement with Ardagh Metal Packaging

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members ratified a new, five-year agreement with Ardagh Metal Packaging covering about 500 workers at the company's facilities in Chicago; Whitehouse, Ohio; Winston-Salem, N.C.; and Bishopville, S.C.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said that workers showed solidarity to win meaningful economic and contract language improvements for Ardagh employees.

"We negotiated better wages, pensions and benefits without sacrificing the security of our jobs or our union," Ramirez said. "When union workers stand together in the name of fairness and justice, there are no limits to what we can accomplish."

"Our local union representatives' strong voices in negotiations were crucial in making sure the issues most important to the membership were addressed," he said.

The newly ratified contract features yearly wage increases, provides a $2,000 lump sum ratification payment, improves pensions and maintains workers' health insurance with lower premiums.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, higher education, public sector and service occupations.

