Viking Assists With Transaction in Commercial Cleaning Industry

Viking M&A Florida Division, headquartered in Tampa, announces a successful acquisition event in the commercial cleaning industry.

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a well-established commercial cleaning company by a Purchaser poised for stability and growth.

The Seller's commercial cleaning company has been helping businesses, hospitals, and schools remain healthy and attractive since 1890. The Company began providing window washing services before World War I, then expanded into janitorial services and grew into an industry leader in commercial cleaning. The Seller navigated rapid organic growth and accelerated expansion by acquiring the competition, assisted by Viking Senior Advisor, Alan Misale, and saw year-over-year growth.

The Purchaser is a reputable family office that previously purchased and sold service-related companies, also with the assistance of Viking M&A. When introduced to the Seller, the Purchaser was attracted to the Company's management team, the established company culture, and its 240+ staff members. The Purchaser's prior success has resulted in an abundance of post-closing capital to support organic growth and accelerate expansion through future acquisitions in the commercial cleaning industry.

Alan Misale and Andrew Hakkarainen of Viking Mergers were the advisors on the transaction.

Misale commented, "This successful transaction provided more than a life-changing liquidity event for the Seller. Viking's process also provided the Seller with a stable Purchaser with proven post-closing transition experience and expertise in scaling service companies. This deal was a win-win transaction for all parties."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

