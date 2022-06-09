5W Digital Announces Expansion of Paid Digital Services Team

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, announces today the expansion of their Paid Digital Services team, amplifying their e-commerce capabilities.

The 5W Digital Paid Media team strategizes and implements full-funnel digital marketing strategies for both startup and well-known e-commerce brands. The team has substantial experience in both search engine marketing (Google & Bing) and social media marketing (inclusive of Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter). The team also works within various programmatic trade desks to tap into display, native and connected TV networks.

"Connecting with consumers remains essential," said 5W Digital Executive Vice President, Jonathan Mark. "As online purchase behavior continues to evolve, brands should be diversifying their budgets more than ever to ensure they're reaching consumers throughout the funnel and across multiple touchpoints, not relying on just one platform or medium".

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

