Anthology Recognized for EdTech Innovation in 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Anthology Reach has been selected as "Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the fourth annual international awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Anthology Reach is a cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system that supports admissions, student success and retention so institutions can respond dynamically to each student's unique experiences and needs at every stage of their academic journey. Key capabilities include robust personalized journeys to guide actions and encourage behavior; multi-channel outreach for marketing automation; appointment, event and travel management; and interests and interaction tracking.

"We're powering the next wave of EdTech innovation by delivering experiences that are informed by data and tailored to meet each student's individual needs," said JD White, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "As we look to the future of education through the lens of technology, we will continue to deliver solutions like Anthology Reach that help institutions break down silos and operate more efficiently, all in support of greater success for learners."

"When institutional staff and faculty have access to timely and accurate analytics, these enhanced student journey insights enable more data-driven decision making and timely communications – ultimately, positively impacting student success," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Anthology Reach embodies this success, going beyond the traditional CRM to enable institutions to track trends in enrollment and retention, and evaluate return on investment of events and programs. Congratulations to the entire Anthology team for taking home a well-deserved 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

