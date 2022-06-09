Yardi Bringing Clients Property Management Software Innovation in Person

Return of YASC to San Diego in August will update attendees on real estate trends and tech – and offer plenty of fun extras

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is excited to welcome clients back in-person to the Yardi Advanced Solutions Conference (YASC) this summer, marking a return to real time after successful interactive virtual events over the last two years.

YASC, scheduled for Aug. 31 – Sept. 2 in San Diego, combines classroom learning with networking and entertainment in a beautiful seaside setting. (PRNewswire)

YASC, scheduled for Aug. 31 – Sept. 2 in San Diego, combines classroom learning with networking and entertainment in a beautiful seaside setting. More than 280 classroom sessions and dozens of product experts will give thousands of professionals in attendance insight into Yardi software solutions that improve efficiency in marketing, leasing, acquisition, energy management, investing and other real estate operations.

Panel sessions will examine key industry trends. Exclusive live outdoor entertainment and fun social activities comprise other elements of a memorable experience at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, the new host resort on San Diego's waterfront.

"We're proud that our clients continued to gain value from virtual gatherings but there's nothing like meeting face-to-face with colleagues. Our software is designed to connect people and communities, and we look forward to continuing that effort in San Diego," said Kevin Yardi, the company's vice president of global solutions.

Virtual YASC events will continue on an annual basis, with dates for 2023 to be announced soon.

Ready to join a conference that will provide immediate takeaways? Sign up to attend YASC San Diego and see what's planned for regional in-person YASCs around the world in 2022.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

