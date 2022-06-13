Lower Welcomes Hamilton Home Loans

The Florida based lender joins the multi-channel fintech as its newest division.

COLUMBUS, Ohio , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower, the multi-channel fintech aimed at creating wealth through homeownership, today announced the addition of Hamilton Home Loans to the company.

Lower's platform allows distributed retail partners to connect into its infrastructure to benefit from its streamlined tech, delivering the best customer experience. Its channels include retail, direct to consumer, wholesale, and Mortgage as a Service. Hamilton joins its private label retail channel as a new division.

"Hamilton's high caliber team makes this a perfect strategic fit for Lower. Together, we're both aligned on our mission to help more people become homeowners and share a strong commitment to the customer experience," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mike Baynes. "Our teams, customers, and partners can expect the same great service that we believe will only strengthen over time. We're proud that Hamilton chose to join us, and we look forward to a bright future."

Hamilton Home Loans has a number of branches across the country with the majority in Florida. Founded in 2003, Hamilton focuses on reshaping the future of lending by harnessing the power of current technologies to deliver unsurpassed service to customers and build strong relationships with industry partners.

Hamilton President and CEO Pat Sheehy becomes Managing Director of Hamilton Home Mortgage, overseeing strategy and day-to-day operations of the division. Board Chairman Mark Korell joins the division's executive office to assist with strategic direction and operations.

"Joining Lower and its family of companies is an ideal cultural fit for Hamilton. Like Lower, our team is dedicated to helping families build wealth through homeownership. The synergies of the combined organization will expand our product and service offerings and enhance the exceptional experience we provide for borrowers and business partners," said Sheehy. "This is an exciting time for both companies."

Hamilton Home Loans will now operate as Hamilton Home Mortgage and the company's nearly 500 team members will join Sheehy and Korell in the transition.

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. Our products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

About Hamilton Home Loans

Based in Sunrise, FL, with branches in many states including Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Virginia, and Nevada, Hamilton Home Loans has been a leading residential mortgage lender for more than 18 years. Their unique approach to lending includes proprietary programs like Hamilton for Heroes for military, firefighters, police, nurses, EMTs, and more, designed to help individual buyers achieve the American dream through discounts on fees and a refreshingly simple experience.

Hamilton ranks high in employee satisfaction, praised for the company's family-like approach: For the past six years consecutively, Hamilton was featured in the Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces in South Florida.

