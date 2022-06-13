Paul Stamets Earns the Prestigious Eco Hero Award!

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is pleased to announce that Founder and Chief Science Officer, Paul Stamets, will receive the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network Eco Hero Award. This award honors those who have committed themselves to work in service of the planet and its inhabitants for thirty years or more, with actual solutions and concrete ways forward that benefit many, often on a global scale.

This year, both Paul Stamets and Louie Schwartzberg will receive the award. After more than a decade of project collaborations together, both Paul and Louie will be celebrated for their enormous contributions in their respective fields.

In learning that he would be celebrated in this way, Paul said:

I am so grateful to receive this Eco Hero Award. This is a shared journey as we walk upon the mycelial networks that support all life. These networks have deep knowledge that can help us become better stewards and Earth citizens. Thank you ALL for your support and kindness.

Having recognized the enormous potential for the use of beneficial mushrooms and, specifically, mushroom mycelium to support the health of both people and planet, Paul Stamets started Fungi Perfecti® in 1980 with the goal of supporting the beneficial connections between people and fungi. Since that time, Paul has become a world-renowned expert in all things mycological.*

The visionary research and stewardship of Paul Stamets has led to significant breakthroughs revealing the power of fungi. Research by Paul and his team at Fungi Perfecti has directly resulted in numerous innovative mycological solutions, including the use of fungi in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations, and as supplements to support human health.*

Paul has dedicated his life to discovering, understanding, and spreading knowledge about the unique, mysterious, and incredible world of fungi.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

