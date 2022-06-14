Bonterra® Enters Sparkling Canned Wine Category with Organically Crafted Bubbles

Acclaimed organic vintner unveils carbonated cans, furthering leadership in super premium wine

HOPLAND, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its pacesetting Climate Neutral certification, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, the organically grown wine category leader,1 builds on its incredible growth trajectory and success with the release of Bonterra Bubbles. The new collection of refreshingly fizzy 250ml cans, dubbed Bonterra Bubbles, aims to meet consumer demand for two surging categories: organic products and RTD (ready-to-drink) offerings. Available nationwide, Bonterra Bubbles debuts with a California Rosé and Brut, priced at $4.99 per can. This innovation follows the brand's 2019 release of still canned wine in four-packs, the first nationally available organically farmed wine in cans.

"With the increasing variety of consumption occasions, the release of Bonterra Bubbles expands how, when and where consumers can enjoy Bonterra," said Hilary Butler, director of marketing for Bonterra. "This expansion into sparkling canned wines signals our continued commitment to deliver on consumer trends and values. Bonterra Bubbles offer the same great quality as our acclaimed 750ml portfolio and will certainly be a crowd pleaser."

As consumers continue to reach for alternatively packaged beverages, canned wine is poised for success. By 2028, canned wine is expected to be a $571.8 million-dollar market, with the popularity of sparkling selections remaining a bright spot in the category.2 Meanwhile the market for natural and organic products continues to boom and is estimated to reach $400 billion by 2030,3 with the production of organic wine projected to grow 10.2% between 2022 and 2030.4

"Organic winemaking is all about balance, and these cans strike the perfect balance between good quality wine and a style that doesn't take itself too seriously," said Winemaker Jeff Cichocki. "The versatility that comes from the purity of fruit flavor, lively acidity and carbonation, opens the door for fun and sometimes unexpected pairings: crispy, panko-crusted onion rings are my go-to for our Rosé. At the end of the day, the only guideline when cracking open a can of Bonterra Bubbles is to simply enjoy it."

Launching with non-vintage canned Rosé and a white blend Brut, Bonterra Bubbles invites consumers to enjoy the brand's low-intervention, organically farmed wine with a playful twist and effervescent attitude. Cichocki crafts the wines exclusively with certified organic grapes grown in California, blending varieties such as Grenache, Mourvèdre and Malbec in the Rosé, and Viognier and French Colombard in the Brut to create fresh, fruit-driven selections. Following fermentation and aging in stainless steel tanks for ultimate freshness, Cichocki ensures the blends are full of flavor and low in alcohol—the Brut comes in at 12% ABV and the Rosé at 12.3% ABV—before the wines are carbonated to create crisp, sessionable sippers with a refreshing, clean finish.

To celebrate the launch, Bonterra plans to unveil Bubbles during the Aspen Food & Wine Classic running June 17-19, and has teamed up with multiple influencers and brand ambassadors to be some of the first to try it.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring Bonterra Bubbles to the mountains this year—to retailers, restaurant owners, and brand ambassadors," said Butler. "Bubbles offers that effervescent, perfectly balanced sip you've come to expect from Bonterra. We're so pleased to make it easier than ever to enjoy."

Bonterra Bubbles is available at retailers nationwide and online.

ABOUT BONTERRA

Leading with the belief that wine making is a collaboration with the land, Bonterra has been farming organically since 1987. Inspired by the purity of organic fruit, Bonterra has a low-intervention approach to wine making—its winery is certified organic, sustainable, and TRUE Zero Waste and operates on 100% renewable energy. Organically farmed and masterfully made, the Bonterra Organic Vineyards collection epitomizes wines that are perfectly in tune with nature. In addition to a widely available selection of organically farmed wines that includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Rosé and Zinfandel, Bonterra crafts a trio of sought-after single-vineyard offerings from estate vineyards in Mendocino County.

Bonterra is the world's first organically farmed wine brand to be Climate Neutral® certified, meaning it takes responsibility for its emissions across its entire business scope. As part of the largest Certified B Corp wine company in the world, Bonterra advocates for policies around regenerative agriculture, healthy soils and sustainable water practices. Bonterra was awarded the 2020 California Green Medal in the Environment category in recognition of its legacy of environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in climate-smart wine growing. More at www.Bonterra.com.

