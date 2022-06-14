DFI New-Gen ADS Series Embedded Computing Solutions for Intelligent Workload Optimization

TAIPEI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI is releasing the new ADS Series of embedded computing solutions powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ SoC processors. The new hybrid architecture combines the P-Core and E-Core for intelligent computing resource allocation to increase visual computing efficiency by 50%, significantly enhancing the performance and efficiency of automated production lines and graphic applications simultaneously.
The new-gen ADS Series computing solutions are available with industrial motherboards and embedded systems, covering various form factors from SBC, Mini-ITX, microATX, ATX to fanless computers. These solutions are designed to meet the needs of industrial control, surveillance, traffic flow analysis and other vision computing at the edge.
Industrial Motherboard
3.5" SBC: S53-ADN
4" SBC: ADP253
Mini-ITX: ADS101/ADS103, ADP171/ADP173
microATX: ADS310-R680E/Q670E
ATX: ADS630-R680E/Q670E
Computer-on-module
COMe Compact: ADP968
COMe Mini: ADP9A2
HPC Embedded Systems
Fanless: EC500-ADS, EC510/EC511-ADS, EC543-ADS
Mini-ITX System: WM120-ADS
ATX Walk Mount: WM343-ADS
The Intel® Alder Lake processor-based ADS Series utilizes the all-new hybrid architecture of Performance Cores and Efficient Cores (P-core and E-core) to achieve high-performance computing with lower power consumption and intelligently make instant, optimal adjustments to workloads and workflows. With Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and Vector Neural Network Instruction Set (VNNI), deep learning can be further accelerated and provides accurate and fast inferencing results for visual computing applications such as defect inspection and AGV/AMR.
Besides the new hybrid architecture, the ADS Series also supports PCIe 5.0 high-speed signal transmission for the first time, achieving a data transfer speed 2X faster than the previous-gen PCIe 4.0. Faster DDR5 memory is also supported to boost data read and write speeds up to 4800MT/s, accelerating the processing speed of numerous data and images for AI and computer vision.
Numerous data transfers, shares and backups are processed through the high-speed 10GLAN on the ADS Series Computers, significantly improving operating efficiency. Also, the wireless high-bandwidth Wifi 6E is supported for the first time with speed transmission up to 6GHz (1.4X faster than Wifi 5 and Wifi 6), making device deployment more flexible and collaboration more real-time and seamless.
In addition, the ADS Series supports 8K resolution with clarity and precision, surpassing the resolving power of the human eye by more than ten times. The result provides greater detail for image processing as well as streaming video and enhances the accuracy of the image and visual computing.
The new ADS Series is designed to help integrators maximize the use of each device, reduce configuration, and lower costs. While improving overall computing performance and efficiency, the ADS Series is also equipped with I/O virtualization of GFX SR-IOV for the first time. It allows the GPU of a virtual machine (VM) to be distributed at near-native performance levels, significantly reducing the latency caused by the software-based virtual machine. The proof of concept (POC) of SR-IOV with Intel also confirms the VM frame rate remains at 60fps, equal to the native GPU performance (the traditional software-based performance is 28 fps frame rate).
DFI's new ADS Series of industrial computers offers a full range of performance and efficiency optimizations. From data reading/writing speeds to the transfer to AI computing, the new-gen computing brains will bring unprecedented intelligence and speed to the heavy workloads of AI vision applications, factory automation, medical and retail industries.
Key Features:
- Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ with the hybrid architecture of CPU and GPU
- Intelligent work sequencing to optimize workloads
- Optimal AI technology, supporting AI accelerator cards for accurate inference
- Support PCIe 5.0, DDR5 high-speed data reading/writing
- Ultra HD 8K display
- Support high-speed 10GLAN, 2.5G LAN and 5G, Wifi 6E wireless networks
Main Applications:
Factory Automation
- AOI defect inspection
- AGV/AMR
- AI vision
- Robotic arm
- Virtual machine for equipment integration on production lines
Medical
- Medical Imaging
- AI Diagnostic Assistance
Retail
- Interactive digital signage
Traffic
- Traffic analysis
For more information, please visit: https://www.dfi.com/ or contact us. Email: dfimarcom@dfi.com
