Hilti Opens Up Its ON!Track Tool Tracking App to Help Enable Contractors to Manage More Than Jobsite Assets

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, an innovator of tools, technology, software, and services to the commercial construction industry is leading a fundamental shift in how customers run their businesses with the launch of ON!Track Unite, a new open Application Programming Interface (API) for software integration. The platform transforms what is often complex and manual-based into a seamless digital experience, unifying data from multiple sources, increasing data quality and consistency, and automating processes involving ON!Track Tool Tracking and Asset Management and other software.

In 2015, Hilti launched construction asset management solution ON!Track to help solve problems related to managing assets, services, workers, and safety certifications. The company is building on the software with the release of ON!Track Unite, an add-on which makes using ON!Track even more efficient and unified. The open API facilitates a seamless exchange of data between ON!Track and other applications construction professionals use to run their businesses.

The platform is designed to support two main integration scenarios. Customers can use off-the-shelf integrations available on the marketplace or create their own integrations by leveraging the ON!Track Unite open API. Developers can rely on guidance and modern API documentation on the ON!Track Unite hub to easily build scalable integrations. Construction software players can offer joint customers a pre-built integration between ON!Track and the application they develop or distribute, which can be listed on the integration marketplace. The marketplace already includes many integrations, including Fieldwire, Trackunit, Procore and Viewpoint, a leading construction Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Hilti has plans to offer even more integrations soon.

In recent years, Hilti has made major investments to digitize the construction industry and extend its digital Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio. Today's announcement follows the brand's recent acquisition of the project management software Fieldwire, a partnership with Trackunit in the heavy equipment telematics space, and the launch of Nuron, an all-new 22-volt cordless platform with built-in connectivity.

"This API-first approach assist in enabling integrations with other applications so that ON!Track Unite can be catered to the exact needs of every customer, providing a unified experience, and unlocking new business value," said Thibaud Lefebvre, Senior Director of Tools Services at Hilti North America. "Customers who utilize the ON!Track Unite platform will experience a step change in how they operate their businesses because it avoids the duplication manual data entries, helps to correctly allocate asset and consumables costs, and opens the door to increased tool crib transparency. We believe this technology will help our partners make better data-driven decisions and take productivity to new heights."

Fleet customers of Hilti's all-new cordless tool platform, Nuron, can leverage the innovation for a fully connected experience. The tools generate data which is then stored on the Nuron batteries and sent securely to the cloud during every charge without any operator interaction. The data collected includes information on tool usage, charging location and battery state-of-health. Those insights are accessible through ON!Track and will be accessible on the ON!Track Unite open API in the near future.

"This is what customers expect from Hilti – valuable solutions to help their businesses modernize, which will lead to limitless growth and profitability," said Lefebvre. "We understand data is a critical asset that must be highly prioritized. This launch represents a key piece of the open ecosystem of integrated applications that we are expanding and affirms our commitment to the digital change journey."

Hilti will proactively discuss and offer support services to customers who decide to implement ON!Track Unite. The platform is available now for U.S. and Canadian customers. The global rollout will continue in 2023.

Hilti supplies the worldwide construction industry with technologically leading products, systems, software, and services that provide construction professionals with innovative solutions and superior added value. In North America, there are more than 3,800 team members who share Hilti's corporate culture based on integrity, teamwork, commitment, and the courage to embrace change. Hilti calls Texas its North American home since relocating its headquarters to Plano in 2015. To learn more about Hilti, visit our website at www.hilti.com.

