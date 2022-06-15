GPA Midstream, GPSA announce midstream safety award winners

TULSA, Okla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated suppliers association GPSA announce midstream industry award recipients for their outstanding 2021 safety performances.
"People – our employees, families and neighbors that live and work in the communities in which we operate – are the foundation behind the midstream industry's steadfast commitment to safety in all that we do," said Joel Moxley, GPA Midstream President and CEO, and GPSA's CEO. "Both associations are dedicated to ongoing safety improvement through transparency in reporting and by building upon member companies' exceptional safety programs and performance history. It's an honor to recognize these award recipients who lead by example."
The four GPA Midstream award divisions are determined by workhours, ranging from less than 50,000 to more than one million, for both United States and international companies.
Workhours are specific to midstream operations, including gathering, compression, treating, processing, marketing and storage of natural gas, as well as fractionation, transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids.
The top two entries in each division are selected according to lowest total cases incidence rate, lowest fatalities plus lost workdays incidence rate, and highest number of operational workhours reported.
For 2021, GPA Midstream companies submitted safety statistics for nearly 70 million workhours, which covers activities of more than 30,000 operational employees.
The GPA Midstream safety award winners are:
Division I (1 million or more midstream operational workhours)
United States
1st Place - Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream
2nd Place - Enterprise Products
International
1st Place - Bahrain National Gas Co.
2nd Place - Saudi Aramco
Division II (200,000 - 999,999 midstream operational workhours)
United States
1st Place - Phillips 66
2nd Place - Cameron LNG
International
1st Place - Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd.
Division III (50,000 - 199,999 midstream operational workhours)
United States
1st Place - Superior Pipeline Co.
2nd Place - Red Cedar Gathering
Division IV (less than 50,000 midstream operational workhours)
United States
1st Place - Pinnacle Midstream II
2nd Place - Aka Energy Group
EnLink Midstream is recipient of the GPA Midstream Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement, recognized for notably improving its safety performance over the three-year period from 2019 to 2021.
GPSA safety awards are based on each company's 2021 Occupational Safety and Health Administration records and a three-year history of active programs promoting safety and displaying safety improvement. The GPSA safety award winners are:
Applied Control
Archrock
Audubon Engineering Company
Barry D. Payne & Associates - Mangan, Inc.
Galileo Technologies Corporation
Jasper Ventures
New Industries
NTACT Operations
Prime Controls
S2W Contracting
Transcend Solutions
GPA Midstream also recognizes members with no lost time incidents in 2021 through the association's Perfect Record Award. Congratulations to the following Perfect Record Award recipients:
Aka Energy Group
Aux Sable Liquid Products
Bahrain National Gas Co.
Cameron LNG
Canes Midstream
Carrera Gas Companies
ConocoPhillips
Howard Midstream Energy Partners
Intensity Midstream
Iron Horse Midstream
Kinetik
Lucid Energy
Meritage Midstream Services
Mustang Gas Products
Phillips 66
Pinnacle Midstream II
Plains All American
Red Cedar Gathering Co.
Salt Creek Midstream
Superior Pipeline Co.
United Gas Derivatives Co.
GPA Midstream Association has served the U.S. energy industry since 1921 and represents corporate members engaged in a wide variety of services that move vital energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil from production areas to markets across the United States. The association's mission is to responsibly serve and represent the midstream energy industry with collaborative expertise, safety and advocacy through its member companies and staff, focused on sustainability, to the benefit of all. For more information, visit GPAMidstream.org.
GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.
