Pivot Point Consulting Names Ryan Sousa Vice President of Data & Analytics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, and 2022 #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, announced it has named Ryan Sousa as Vice President of Data & Analytics.

Ryan Sousa, Vice President of Data & Analytics, Pivot Point Consulting - a Vaco Company (PRNewswire)

Sousa will lead the four-year-old Data & Analytics practice and partner with clients to accelerate their data, analytics and AI journey offering strategy, implementation, operations and staffing services that build on other Pivot Point's services, including EHR, ERP, virtual care and IT strategy.

Sousa is a senior leader with more than 30 years of cross-industry experience leading data innovation that leverages analytics/AI at scale to streamline operations, promote innovation, accelerate research and enrich the consumer and employee experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Seattle Children's Hospital. In this role, Sousa led the evolution of the analytics ecosystem, increasing the hospital's level of maturity as measured by the HIMSS Adoption Model for Analytics Maturity (AMAM) from level 2 to the top level of 7 over four years – only the fifth healthcare organization to achieve this level. He also led the creation of the hospital's digital health strategy, including the implementation of telehealth, digital front door and immersive technology. While at Seattle Children's, Sousa co-invented QI Advisor, a clinical self-serve analytics tool supporting quality improvement, and he led the first commercial spin-off to form AdaptX, where he remains an advisory board member.

"Ryan is a highly regarded industry thought leader, strategic thinker and accomplished data analytics executive whose expertise, leadership and insights turned Seattle Children's data analytics program into a world-class operation," said Rachel Marano, Pivot Point Consulting Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled and fortunate to have him leading our Data & Analytics practice, which we are confident he will take to an even higher level for our clients."

In addition to his work in healthcare, Sousa has deep analytics experience across several industries. He was Senior Vice President for two startups acquired by Amazon and Nokia and guided the successful implementation of large-scale analytics at Amazon, Expedia, Starbucks and MCI.

Sousa was a faculty member at The Data Warehouse Institute (TDWI) and taught healthcare analytics at the University of Washington. He is an advisor, author and speaker who has consulted globally, assisting companies in defining and implementing their analytics strategy.

"My experience with Seattle Children's validated the idea that the analytics operating model used in other industries also works in healthcare," Sousa said. "I'm thrilled to join the team at Pivot Point, and I look forward to accelerating our healthcare and research clients in their analytics journeys."

About Pivot Point Consulting

In 2022, Pivot Point Consulting is ranked as the #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm by KLAS (after being 2020 #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm) and #2 in Partial IT Outsourcing. Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations. For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com .

Media Contact:

Mardi Larson

Amendola Communications (for Pivot Point Consulting)

mlarson@acmarketingpr.com

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Pivot Point Consulting) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting