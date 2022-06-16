Wolters Kluwer Announces a Suite of Enhancements for Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus

New features for the Profile Navigator, Relationship Indicator, and expanded awards search capabilities will equip arbitration practitioners with faster and on-target research and actionable insights

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced new enhancements to several tools within Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus (KAPP). These additions will expand KAPP's capabilities to guide practitioners in finding the most suitable arbitrator or expert witness and evaluating their relationships for potential conflicts of interest as well as easily finding relevant awards to support their case.

KAPP is a practical extension to Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading research solution for international arbitration. The Profile Navigator tool within the platform, which helps to verify the initial selection of a potential arbitrator by using data driven information, has been expanded to include expert witness and counsel profiles as well. Wolters Kluwer has also added the option to select an arbitrator, expert witness, or counsel based on specific criteria, making the selection process more inclusive by expanding the pool of usual suspects and helping to achieve a better balance regarding experience and geographical representation.

Wolters Kluwer has also made updates to the Relationship Indicator tool, which provides a comprehensive review of current and previous relationships of arbitrators, expert witnesses or other stakeholders involved in the case for potential conflicts of interest. With this latest enhancement, users can explore relationships of law firms, states, and commercial parties, so the assessment does not have to start with an individual. The enhancement provides more flexibility for exploring these relationships, as well as a broader range of results.

Users can now search more easily through Kluwer Arbitration's rich set of 6000+ commercial and investment awards, thanks to filters that Wolters Kluwer has added to the capability. The new filters assist the user to find awards based on required criteria, such as economic sector, applicable law, seat of arbitration, and more in order to receive targeted results relevant to the case.

"These additions within KAPP offer a broader range of data-driven resources for arbitration practitioners," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "With these enhanced features, we are providing our customers with more powerful research capabilities to streamline the arbitrator selection process and increase their chances of success."

