Peraton Subsidiary Wins $563M DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) Task Order

Perspecta Enterprise Services LLC, a Peraton subsidiary, will provide DC3 with digital and multimedia forensics, technical solutions development, cyber threat analytics, and other cybersecurity support

DC3 is a federal cyber center, DoD center of excellence, and the operational focal point for the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Program

HERNDON, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Enterprise Services LLC, a Peraton subsidiary, has been awarded the Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Crime Center (DC3) Technical, Analytical, and Business Operations Services (TABO) task order, worth up to $562.9 million over a 1-year base period and four 1-year option periods. The task order was issued by the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) under the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

Perspecta Enterprise Services will support essential DC3 missions by delivering digital forensics, multimedia forensics, technical solutions development, cyber analytics, and vulnerability sharing support for DoD and National requirements in law enforcement, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection.

"We are honored that DC3 has entrusted us to support its critical missions across a range of complex technical and operational domains. We look forward to providing our integrated capabilities across the cyber, defense and intelligence domains to help DC3 address an evolving and complex threat environment," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president, Space & Intelligence sector, Peraton.

As one of the federal government's largest full-spectrum cyber contractors, Peraton delivers robust cyber solutions and services, enabling customers to secure their digital domain, including 24x7x365 protection of the nation's most critical networks and data systems.

"With computer crime being so prolific, the DoD requires experienced digital professionals now more than ever. Peraton employs some of the industry's leading digital forensic analysts and malware reverse engineers, and as a former DC3 operations leader, I am excited to bring our collective expertise to bear in service of the Center's growing responsibilities," said Bob Renko, director, Digital Forensics, Peraton.

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

