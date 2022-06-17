Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Welcomes Susie Lu as President of Laboratory Services for All Company Businesses

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. ("PHDC" or "the Company"), a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes, today announced the appointment of Susie Lu as President of Laboratory Services for all Predictive Health Diagnostics Company businesses. Ms. Lu brings proven experience to PHDC and will oversee laboratory development and commercial operations of the laboratory.

Susie Lu has previously provided visionary direction for the operations, development, implementation, and sales support activities for institutions such as Columbia HCA Hospitals, UCSF, Stanford, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Mount Zion Hospital, UCLA, and Zhejiang University Medical School. She also built the Stanford University Outreach Laboratory from $0 to $300M in net revenue in 3 years. Her tradition of excellence with academic healthcare systems also includes the building of the first university blood donor center in North America on the UCLA campus, which saved UCLA millions in annual blood product purchases. Ms. Lu was also instrumental in the acquisition and integration of several ambulatory clinics in the greater Los Angeles area for the school-based clinics at UCLA.

"We're very excited to bring Susie on board with us in an official capacity," said PHDC CEO Matthew Nunez. "We've worked together for years, but this new partnership will give us an opportunity to work together directly and grow this company under our experienced and talented leadership team as we pursue our goals in healthcare service, diagnostics, and technological innovation."

About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

