Internet Vikings Win Big In the U.S.

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global iGaming Hosting Solutions Supplier Internet Vikings receives the Services Provider of the Year award at SiGMA Americas Awards 2022, acknowledging the company's achievements and input into the industry.

"We are very proud and honored to be recognized as the Hosting Services Provider of the Year once again, this time on American soil. Our team has spent some time refining our products and services for our U.S. customers. The fact that the iGaming industry has awarded us this award is humbling, and we will continue to serve our industry and always uphold this title. " - Internet Vikings, Founder and CCO, Rikard Vikstrom.

The SiGMA Americas iGaming festival awards night took place on the 8th of June and was well-received by all participants. The summit was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry.

"The entire SiGMA event was fantastic to be a part of. We are already looking forward to the next one. The team and I are thrilled that our dedication to the industry has won us yet another award of this magnitude, adding to our other industry accolades. We are so proud of our team." - Internet Vikings, CEO, Peter Ekmark.

Going alongside some of the biggest industry names with determination and a top-notch product, Internet Vikings is becoming one of the most powerful companies in the industry. Their efforts to become the top provider in the U.S. has proved bountiful as Internet Vikings are now fully licensed and operating in most of the U.S. states with plans put in motion for even further U.S. growth.

For press inquiries please contact Julija Lavosnik

+35699998020

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/internet-vikings-international-ab/i/sigma-americas-awards,c3063316 sigma-americas-awards https://news.cision.com/internet-vikings-international-ab/i/rickard-vikstrom-indiana-,c3063317 Rickard Vikstrom Indiana https://news.cision.com/internet-vikings-international-ab/i/peter-ekmark,c3063318 Peter Ekmark

View original content:

SOURCE Internet Vikings International AB