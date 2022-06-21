JUST SALAD PARTNERS WITH DAILYPAY TO PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCESS TO EARNED PAY FOR EMPLOYEES...

Just Salad to Leverage New Popular Benefit as They Increase Hiring With Rapid National Expansion

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Salad , a fast-casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and everyday sustainability possible, today announced its recent partnership with DailyPay — the leading provider of on-demand pay. With the partnership, Just Salad will leverage DailyPay's industry-leading technology platform to offer its employees access to their pay as they earn it. With the power of choice and control over their earned pay, employees can pay bills, save, spend or invest on their own schedule.

The benefit comes at an essential time in Just Salad's hiring initiative as the popular QSR continues to rapidly grow, opening additional restaurants nationwide. Since launching in January 2022, 70% of Just Salad employees have enrolled in DailyPay.

"As part of our commitment to supporting employees, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance our corporate benefits," said Ana Ledesma, Director of Human Resources at Just Salad. "Through our partnership with DailyPay, we're proud to offer our team members financial flexibility by allowing them to access their earnings at a time most convenient for them."

With DailyPay, employers have been able to boost hiring and increase tenure. In fact, research conducted by The Mercator Advisory Group commissioned by DailyPay found that employers who have implemented DailyPay have increased tenure up to 72%.

Just Salad operates over 50 stores nationwide. It is among the latest national restaurant chains to implement the DailyPay benefit for their hourly employees.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies. Empowering customers to "Eat with Purpose," Just Salad is home to the world's largest restaurant reusable program and the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 50 locations across New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Dubai.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including the majority of leading QSRs, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

