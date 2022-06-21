OtterBox Announces 2nd Annual Learn Connected Give Back Project at ISTE

Fort Collins-based technology company continues its commitment to kids and education with donation of tablets and protective cases

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox continues its support of innovative education with the 2022 Learn Connected Give Back Project, kicking off at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference. Through this program, OtterBox will donate a grand prize of 75 Apple iPads and OtterBox Defender Series cases to an underserved classroom or school district.

Educators across the U.S. are welcomed and encouraged to enter or nominate teachers of under resourced classrooms and school districts to receive the OtterBox prize pack worth more than $30,000. The winning entry will illustrate a captivating story about the nominee, the challenge and need for resources they're currently experiencing and how the nominee will strive to help their students learn in a connected world.

This is the second year for the Learn Connected Give Back Project. Last year's winner sought to grow her school's iPad arsenal of three for the entire student body of 1,100 in order to tackle a variety of technology-enabled community service projects. Heather McCarthy, media specialist at Oak Lawn Hometown Middle School in Chicago, shared that after a year of teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic, her goal for the Oak Lawn students was to "bring joy to ourselves by bringing joy to others."

"We use technology to make our school, community and the world a better place, and the iPads and OtterBox cases open up new possibilities and allow the students to act on their creativity. We encourage our students to dream big, and having these devices helps them dream big knowing we now have the resources to help them put their dreams into action," McCarthy said. "The best part of having this technology in the classroom is watching these young adults come up with an idea and then begin the implementation all on their own."

"We've always had a heart for education and supporting kids, as their learning and development is one of the core missions of our organization and the OtterCares Foundation," said Brian Jacoby, Senior Vice President of OtterBox Business Solutions. "The Learn Connected Give Back project started in recognition that so many educators don't have access to the technology they need for their students. Through the donation of these Defender cases, we hope to prolong the life of the classroom's devices while still giving the kids a chance to be kids. Accidents happen, and these cases will provide a deserving educator some peace of mind when devices are handled by their students, allowing them to focus on their main goal: educating and fostering personal and academic growth."

To learn more, see OtterBox at this year's ISTE show at booth 824 or visit the Learn Connected Give Back Project page on OtterBoxBusiness.com to submit your nomination.

Notes:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7/15/22 at 11:59:59 pm MT. Open to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+ years of age and the age of majority. Void where prohibited. Other restrictions apply. See Official Rules at [https://bit.ly/3xJBQOE] for complete details. Sponsor: Otter Products, LLC.

About OtterBox

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit www.OtterBox.com.

Heather McCarthy, media specialist at Oak Lawn Hometown Middle School in Chicago, won the last Learn Connected Give Back Project with the goal for the Oak Lawn students to “bring joy to ourselves by bringing joy to others.” (PRNewswire)

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

