Bravo's Below Deck and transformational reality TV star Captain Sandy Yawn Signs Exclusively with The Digital Renegades

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the only captains of mega luxury yachts anywhere in the world, Captain Sandy Yawn has taken a non-traditional path to her perch as one of the most requested motivational speakers and celebrity spokespeople on reality TV and social media. Coveted by large corporations to motivate their employees and senior management executives, Captain Sandy shares her unique perspective and brand of resilient leadership style that produces results. The Captain's responsibility goes far beyond just managing a group of 20-somethings to do their job. It's an intensive example of close quarters management that focuses on maximum performance. Working moment-by-moment on super yachts, her crew members must respect her authority and be a unified team to ensure safety for all aboard.

Captain Sandy did not come from a "silver spoon" environment. With her high school education, troubled past, and bleak outlook, Captain Sandy was thrown a lifeline by a corporate executive who saw something special in the future leader. "I was destined for mediocrity even though I always believed in myself. Focusing on my skills with people and staff paid dividends. I waited tables, worked in kitchens, then on boats, and then I saw my future as a Captain. Everyone thought I was crazy. I was told women don't Captain mega-yachts. Well, I'm here to share that if you believe, anything is possible and I will give you my steps to achieve your ultimate success," said Captain Sandy.

Digital Renegades CEO Evan Morgenstein and Captain Sandy met in a chance encounter. There was immediate chemistry and a quick bond. "When the stars align, things like this partnership just happen. You have to believe that it can. I am a huge Below Deck super fan. So, when I got a chance to speak with Captain Sandy, I was a fanboy for the first 10 minutes. But I eventually got my shit together and realized that Sandy and I come from similar places and experiences. I want someone with her strength and character as part of my agency. We are going to help her become iconic in motivational speaking, pop culture, and brand associations!" said Morgenstein.

Getting ready to film the next season of Below Deck, Captain Sandy will be speaking for JP Morgan, going to Cannes for the network "upfront" advertising meetings, and getting ready for her soon-to-be bestselling book to be launched in October 2022 called, "Be the Calm or Be the Storm".

