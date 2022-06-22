EDJX Onboards Developers and Discusses the Future of Edge Computing at IoT Evolution Expo 2022

EDJX will highlight solutions in a panel discussion on Edge at Work and its role in the realization of the smart, sustainable, secure city of the future

RALEIGH, N.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDJX , the pioneer in decentralized planet-scale edge computing, today announced that it will be participating in a panel discussion on edge computing at IoT Evolution Expo 2022 , to be held June 21-24, 2022 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

EDJX's Executive Vice President for Business and Corporate Development Rhett Gustafson will be speaking on a panel titled "Edge at Work '' Thursday, June 23rd from 3:00 PM to 3:55 PM Eastern Time. Gustafson will be joined by panelists Michael Skurla , Chief Product Officer, RadixIoT, Tom Snyder , Founder and Executive Director, RIoT , and Chuck Byers , CTO, Industry IoT Consortium . Carl Ford , CEO of Crossfire Media will be moderating. The panel will occur in person at the Solutions Theater on the Expo floor.

This panel discussion of interconnected themes will delve into edge use cases, architectures, economies of edge, the role of data, data exchange, and data sovereignty that will come to cities. The panel will explore the new infrastructure data gathering that the community will use, paths to autonomy, innovative software, hardware, and physical architectures to enable the economic realization of the smart, sustainable, secure city of the future. The panel is also timely as EDJX is now onboarding IoT and edge application developers.

EDJX Onboarding Developers, Announcing Platform Availability

The EDJX edge computing platform brings compute, network and storage services close to the developer. EDJX – built from scratch for the edge – makes it easy to write, deploy and execute IoT and edge applications without paying for servers and maintaining infrastructure. The EDJX serverless computing environment allows developers to build powerful applications that become instantly global. The developer's C++ or Rust code gets compiled into WebAssembly; more languages will be offered soon. As Mark Boyd notes in The New Stack , "The IoT technology culture is headed toward serverless, and the recent buzz at conferences is the successful mingling of IoT and serverless. The general pulse of the market is that IoT implementations will drive portability across serverless platforms."

Sign up and download details about building apps on EDJX Serverless here. Developers can build and scale with EDJX all summer long without charge. Time to Smash Your Servers! Build Your Apps on EDJX Serverless!

Call to Action

Register online to attend this year's IoT Evolution conference and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter for key conference takeaways. Download details about building apps on EDJX Serverless here. EDJX will also be running a hackathon later in summer 2022 – stay tuned!

About EDJX

EDJX is an edge computing platform that makes it easy to write, deploy, and execute edge and IoT applications using serverless computing to increase the responsiveness of edge applications, secure edge data at the source, and accelerate content delivery. EDJX helps businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. Visit EDJX and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter.

