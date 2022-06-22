Inventhelp Inventor Designs Innovative Dual Use Sunglasses (OCM-1031)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to design a practical and convenient accessory that would combine smartphone technology together with sunglasses," said an inventor from Rancho Cucamonga, Calf."This two-in-one concept would provide a hands-free way to access various features of a smartphone."

The patent-pending I VIEW SMART GLASSES is a modified pair of sunglasses with a hands-free way to employ the technology of a smartphone. As such, it eliminates the need for an individual to carry a separate smartphone. In doing so, it allows individuals to take or make phone calls, text, check e-mail, etc. This convenient, practical, two-way design is producible in a wide array of eye-catching colors and is ideal for anyone who wears sunglasses and also uses a smartphone device.

