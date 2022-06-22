Portland Cement Association Opposes Gas Tax Pause

Delay would hinder IIJA's progress before it begins

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to discussions around suspending the federal gasoline tax, Portland Cement Association (PCA) President and CEO Mike Ireland made the following statement:

"Pausing the federal gas tax is the wrong decision at the wrong moment. Gas tax revenues fund the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remake American industry and infrastructure with sustainability at its core. Removing the funding from the gas tax will strangle the IIJA before it is even up and running."

The passage of the IIJA coincided with PCA's launch of its Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality, which outlines the steps needed to achieve carbon neutrality across the entire cement-concrete-construction value chain by 2050.

"PCA's carbon neutrality Roadmap objectives and the goals of the IIJA dovetail nicely, with a shared view toward long-term sustainability in roads, buildings and other structures. However, achieving these goals requires significant funding. The gasoline tax is crucial for meeting these funding needs," Ireland added.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA members represent the majority of U.S. cement production capacity, having facilities across the country. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution, promoting economic growth and sound infrastructure investment.

