BlockSpaces Announces Banking Relationship with Cogent Bank

BlockSpaces relationship with Cogent Bank allows their blockchain-backed company to bank with ease.

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockSpaces, a B2B integration platform that connects business applications to blockchain networks, today announce their banking relationship with Cogent Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank. The announcement was made at the Florida Bankers Association (FBA), one of Florida's oldest trade associations since 1888, annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

BlockSpaces' relationship stems from Cogent Bank's unique understanding of the blockchain industry, including a firm grasp of the risks, distributed ledger technology, virtual currency, decentralized finance, and the evolving regulatory landscape. As Cogent Bank focuses on providing flexible, innovative, and forward-thinking services, the relationship allows the company to utilize Cogent's real-time, tokenized payment platform, advanced treasury management tools, and API gateway for data integration.

"As the blockchain industry continues to rapidly develop, it's critical for emerging companies to leverage progressive banking institutions for business operations," said Rosa Shores, Co-Founder and CEO of BlockSpaces. "Very few providers are up to serving customers with these unique needs. We are thrilled to have found such an innovative partner in Cogent Bank that truly embraces the coming digital transformation."

"We couldn't be happier to build our business with such a forward-thinking banking partner. We're having exciting discussions on how to bring digital asset services to more businesses and organizations in the future," said Gabe Higgins, Co-Founder and Chief Blockchain Officer of BlockSpaces.

"We know clients like BlockSpaces are in need of instantaneous payments using blockchain technology in today's fast-paced, digital economy," says Chirag Bhavsar, president of Cogent Bank. "At Cogent Bank we are always looking towards the future of banking, creating innovative solutions to fit the unique needs of our customers."

As the traditional financial services industry undergoes an upheaval due to technological developments such as blockchain, Web 3.0, and decentralized finance (DeFi), BlockSpaces has solidified its relationship with Cogent Bank as they lead the way in allowing functionality to their clients through innovative services.

About BlockSpaces

BlockSpaces is a B2B integration platform that connects business applications to blockchain networks through managed Web3 infrastructure, no/low code workflows and robust performance analytics. In April, the company introduced Lightning Connect, a simplified, non-custodial solution designed for businesses to experience the benefits of Bitcoin with lightning-fast, low-fee, secure payment processing.

The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

For more information, visit www.blockspaces.com.

About Cogent Bank

Cogent Bank is a state-chartered bank that has operated as a full-service business and personal bank since 2001. With over $1 billion in total assets Cogent offers multiple banking centers in North, Central and Southwest Florida. Cogent offers a broad range of lending, depository, treasury management and mobile banking services designed to meet the complex and diverse needs of its clients while staying focused on the local communities it serves. Cogent believes banking is personal and requires high-touch, innovative services designed to make managing financial transactions easier. Cogent pairs its financial expertise with a passion for learning more about its clients' goals and objectives.

To learn more, visit www.cogentbank.net.

Contacts

Media Contact for BlockSpaces:

Jamila Nicholson

media@blockspaces.com

Media Contact for Cogent Bank:

Shelby Eiger

shelby.eiger@andbarr.co

View original content:

SOURCE BlockSpaces