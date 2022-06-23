ENCORE ENERGY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TSX.V: EU

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) announced today the results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22nd, 2022. A total of 92,710,149 of common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, representing approximately 28.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company. Shareholders approved all motions including the re-election of directors as follows: William M. Sheriff, William B. Harris, Mark S. Pelizza, Richard M. Cherry, Dennis E. Stover, W. Paul Goranson, Nathan A. Tewalt. Shareholders also approved the appointment of auditors and the Company's stock option plan.

Following the vote, the Board approved Nathan Tewalt's resignation from the Board of Directors and approved the re-appointment of Susan Hoxie-Key as a director of the Board, all effective immediately. Mr. Tewalt will continue to serve the Company as the Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy is rapidly advancing towards becoming the next producer of American uranium. With approximately 90 million pounds of U 3 O 8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U 3 O 8 estimated in the inferred category1, enCore is the most diversified in-situ recovery uranium development company in the United States. enCore is focused on becoming the next uranium producer from its licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant by 2023. The South Dakota-based Dewey Burdock and Wyoming Gas Hills projects offer mid-term production opportunities with significant New Mexico uranium resource endowments providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle.

1 Mineral resource estimates are based on technical reports prepared in accordance with NI43-101 and available on SEDAR as well as company websites at www.encoreuranium.com.

