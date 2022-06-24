InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Phone Battery Accesory (TLP-128)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a mobile phone case with built-in wireless charging capabilities," said an inventor, from Wellman, Iowa, "so I invented the PHONE BATTERY ACCESORY. My convenient design would extend the run time of your mobile device."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective case for cell phones. In doing so, it enables an individual to easily power and use a phone. As a result, it increases talk and operating time and it provides added convenience. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

