Arzeda Announces Collaboration with W. L. Gore & Associates to Drive Innovation in Materials Research with Designer Proteins

SEATTLE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company™, announced today that it is collaborating with W. L. Gore & Associates, a global leader in advanced materials science, on research leveraging Arzeda's technology platform that economically and efficiently creates new and enhances existing proteins.

As demand for innovation in sustainably produced materials continues to grow, Arzeda's technology platform is uniquely positioned to design and develop sustainable solutions that meet the needs of today's consumers from a performance and lifestyle perspective. By optimizing proteins - which are both bio-based and biodegradable - there's potential to not only enhance the performance of materials but also reduce waste and resource intensity in manufacturing.

"We are excited to collaborate with Arzeda on this important project to investigate the role proteins can play in the delivery of new classes of materials with superior performance and sustainability attributes," said Gary Harp, Program Champion, New Biopolymer Materials at Gore. "The research into innovative uses of proteins with Arzeda complements our world-class expertise in materials science while advancing research that tackles the most pressing global environmental challenges. Companies around the world are increasingly interested in reducing the environmental footprint of their operations and products. As a materials science company, it's important that we continue to expand our portfolio and develop high-performing products that meet our customers' technical requirements and help them meet their environmental impact goals."

Arzeda's technology platform is able to drive smarter innovation at scale by optimizing proteins – the building blocks of nature's most advanced and biodegradable materials. By combining computational design and AI, the company's technology platform creates novel proteins that nature can't produce more efficiently. Working collaboratively with partners such as Gore, Arzeda can create solutions that can deliver sustainability benefits while also providing performance benefits.

"Gore is an ideal partner to work with in materials," added Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., CEO of Arzeda. "Their extensive capabilities, particularly in real-world applications, as well as their global customer reach, is a terrific complement to our protein design and manufacturing technology."

Details of the research were not disclosed, but the companies described the collaboration as a joint endeavor, with milestones established to signal progress throughout the project.

