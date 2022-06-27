BIOLASE ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR PROJECT HOME

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE , Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that it has partnered with Project HOME , an organization that provides dental services to patients from their first birthday to adulthood. Project HOME's Healthcare Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and supports health care services, regardless of a person's ability to pay for the services, in Philadelphia.

The mission of Project HOME is to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and enable individuals to attain their fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society. Project HOME strives to create a safe and respectful environment to support individuals struggling with self-esteem, recovery, confidence, as well as mental and physical health.

Project HOME's dental services are part of a patient-centered, integrated health care service model, where many dental patients are also primary care patients. This allows medical issues that may impact oral health to be identified early and for treatment to begin to improve the patients' overall well-being.

During a ride-along with the BIOLASE team in Philadelphia, BIOLASE's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Beaver, was invited to visit Project HOME to see how the company could assist people in need. "At BIOLASE, our goal is to develop dental laser technology that provides a higher standard of care to the patient and improves patients' oral health," said Beaver. "Supporting Project HOME in their mission gives BIOLASE an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the overall health of the community."

"It is a great honor that BIOLASE has partnered with Project HOME to help provide dental care to our members. With the donation of an iPlus Waterlase laser system and the training program offered to our doctors and staff at Project HOME's dental facility in Philadelphia, the modern technology offered by BIOLASE will help provide a new standard of care for Project HOME members," commented Dr. Janine Burkhardt, Project HOME's Dental Director. "Improving the already excellent care each member receives, while assisting the doctors to complete more treatments in one visit, will have a significant impact on our ability to achieve our mission and improve our members' oral health outcomes."

About Project HOME

Since 1989, Project HOME has helped thousands of people break the cycle of homelessness and poverty by providing a continuum of care that includes street outreach, supportive housing and comprehensive services that focus on health care, education and employment through both adult and youth education and enrichment programs. To learn more, visit www.projecthome.org .

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

