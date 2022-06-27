Klaytn develops Metaverse Museum showcasing tech infrastructure and ecosystem.

Developed in celebration of Klaytn's 3rd anniversary, the Klaytn Metaverse Museum is free for all visitors.

Through collaboration with Klaytn-based projects, exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be minted and air-dropped to museum visitors.

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, an open-source blockchain ecosystem backed by internet giant Kakao Corp, has developed a Metaverse Museum in celebration of its 3rd anniversary. The Metaverse Museum is built on the ZEP open metaverse platform, and can be accessed here .

The Klaytn Metaverse Museum seeks to showcase the growth of Klaytn's infrastructure over the past three years, its unique technological strengths, and the vibrancy of its GameFi and NFT ecosystem.

The Klaytn Metaverse Museum is divided into 4 pavilions:

1. Klaytn Pavilion

An introduction to Klaytn, this pavilion outlines Klaytn's vision to be the metaverse blockchain of choice, and the history of how it came to be.

2. Technology and Ecosystem Pavilion

To build a seamless metaverse, speed and scalability are key. This pavilion takes a deep dive into the technology underpinning Klaytn's ability to power enterprise-grade services, allowing for fast transaction speeds of up to 4,000 transactions per second with absolute finality and low transaction latency.

3. Global Adoption Pavilion

Seeing Web3 as a collaborative effort, Klaytn has forged multiple partnerships globally. This pavilion highlights how Klaytn's partnerships are expected to contribute to its flourishing ecosystem, and the presence Klaytn has established at key global events.

4. NFT and Gaming Pavilion

This pavilion showcases how Klaytn has been tuning its entire platform for metaverse use cases, from onboarding multiple AAA gaming titans to enhancing gaming experiences to investing in diverse NFT projects.

"With gaming and entertainment as key pillars of the Klaytn metaverse, we're proud of the vibrant ecosystem we've built over the past three years. Together with our partners, we look to build a cohesive metaverse that empowers content creators, developers and brands to realise the endless possibilities of Web3.0." said David Shin, Head of Global Adoption at Klaytn Foundation.

Accessible and complimentary to all, the Klaytn Metaverse Museum will open its doors for a month starting June 27th. Thereafter, the virtual museum will be repurposed for various occasions, including future expositions and retrospectives for Klaytn and its ecosystem participants.

To further commemorate this special occasion,10 Klaytn-based NFT projects - including Sunmiya Club, Meta Toy Dragonz and Klay Ape Club - will mint NFTs exclusive to the Klaytn Metaverse Museum. Visitors will stand a chance to receive the limited edition NFTs via airdrop upon participating in museum quizzes.

Visit the museum now at https://zep.us/play/8A43X6

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019, it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore, led by the Klaytn Foundation.

These business expansion activities are supported by the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organization to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn.

Since unveiling its metaverse roadmap in early 2022, the Ethereum-equivalent L1 chain has seen many well-known companies come onboard its metaverse—including game developer and publishing powerhouses, Netmarble, Neowiz, and WEMIX, as well as metaverse concerts organizer, Animal Concerts. It recently ramped up efforts to lay the foundation for the metaverse and to expand use cases.

Find out more at https://klaytn.foundation/

