LINKBANCORP Appoints Chief Operations and Technology Officer

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Adam Pierce as Chief Operations and Technology Officer.

As a member of the executive team, Mr. Pierce will lead the company's operations and technology functions, aligning technology strategy to achieve business success. He brings over 25 years of experience and strategic leadership in technology, primarily championing technology innovation, integration, and transformation initiatives.

Mr. Pierce has extensive background in bank operations, data management, program management, technology and information security, most recently as Director of Enterprise Data & Applications at The Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Previously, Mr. Pierce served as Head of Enterprise Data Engineering & Architecture for BB&T Corporation and Principal Architect for Susquehanna Bank.

"Adam's addition to our team brings a proven leader with deep technology expertise and a track record of collaborating and innovating in technology and bank operations," said Andrew Samuel, CEO. "Under Adam's leadership, we will continue our efforts to acquire and leverage innovative technology to facilitate an outstanding client and employee experience."

Commenting on what drew him to join the LINKBANCORP team, Mr. Pierce added, "LINKBANCORP's principles aren't something that hang on a wall, they live and breathe and grow in everything. Through every product, every service, every interaction, the mission and values are evident and upheld by every team member. Many companies in many industries can have success and achieve results; few have the passion and determination to truly benefit the communities they serve."

Mr. Pierce resides in Mickleton, New Jersey with his wife and two children. He earned a bachelor's degree from Rowan University and a master's degree from Penn State University. Mr. Pierce is active in ministries supporting families with special needs members, and men in recovery and correctional facilities.

About LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB." To learn more, visit: https://ir.linkbancorp.com/

