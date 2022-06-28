Caliber Car Wash Expands Into Texas With Acquisition of Q Car Wash

Acquisition Builds on the Significant Momentum of Caliber Car Wash, One of the Fastest-Growing Car Wash Platforms in the Country

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Car Wash ("Caliber") today announced the acquisition of Q Car Wash ("Q Wash"), one of the largest and highest-quality express car wash businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The combined company is a leading express car wash platform, operating premier car wash facilities in attractive markets across the Southern United States. Caliber is backed by Percheron Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Caliber is one of the fastest-growing express car wash businesses in the country, providing customers with fast and friendly car wash services at a great value. By utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced water reclamation systems, Caliber delivers environmentally friendly car washes without sacrificing quality. The company expects continued rapid growth over the coming years due to the growing demand for express car wash services and the accelerating adoption of subscription car wash programs.

Q Wash's dedication to its loyal customers, talented employees and local communities has made it a leading destination for superior car wash care in Dallas-Fort Worth. As part of the Caliber platform, Q Wash will leverage Caliber's deep operational capabilities and resources to continue offering exceptional service, outstanding quality and convenience to its loyal customers.

Danny York, Chief Executive Officer of Caliber, stated, "I am extremely proud of our exceptional team, which is dedicated to providing the highest-caliber car wash services with a customer-first approach and an industry-leading value proposition. We have long admired Q Wash's culture of operational excellence, outstanding team members and strong market position in the attractive Dallas-Fort Worth area. This transaction creates new and exciting opportunities for our team members as we continue to rapidly grow the company through organic growth, greenfield developments and acquisitions of other high-quality operators."

About Caliber Car Wash

Caliber Car Wash is a leading express conveyor car wash platform with premier locations across the Southern United States. Caliber has built an industry-leading membership model and a strong reputation for high-quality, fast and friendly car wash services at a great value. By utilizing state-of-the art equipment, including advanced water reclamation systems, Caliber delivers environmentally friendly car washes without sacrificing quality. Caliber prides itself on putting customers first, investing in its passionate and dedicated team members, and supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.calibercarwash.com.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading services businesses. The firm's purpose is to help high-quality businesses accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron has over $1 billion of assets under management and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets, including animal health, automotive, education, food & beverage, healthcare & wellness, and residential. For more information, please visit www.percheroncapital.com.

