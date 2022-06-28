Hillenbrand Releases 2021 Sustainability Report and Corporate Purpose

Annual Sustainability Report introduces the Company's new corporate Purpose, Shape What Matters for Tomorrow™, a catalyst for excellence, collaboration, and innovation

BATESVILLE, Ind., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: HI) released its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's continued commitment to advancing sustainability, applying responsible business practices, and contributing to its communities. In the report, the Company also debuted its Purpose, Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™, which is a powerful enabler in uniting Hillenbrand's people. Hillenbrand's Purpose will catalyze the Company's implementation of the common set of Core Values outlined below and expand its role in building a more sustainable future.

Hillenbrand's 2021 Sustainability Report provides an enterprise-wide overview of the Company's approach to sustainability. This year's report was published as part of Hillenbrand's commitments as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and includes alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, and the Company's Purpose.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT INCLUDE:

First-time disclosure of the Company's energy usage and Scope 1 and 2 emissions at its largest manufacturing sites, alongside its recently standardized energy reduction strategy.

Embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics into Hillenbrand's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process to help the Company better understand long-term risks, climate change, and other key sustainability topics.

Increased focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices by establishing Business Resource Groups, forming key partnerships, and embedding DEI into our larger partnership strategy to better align to our future workforce.

"Because we make what matters, it matters how we make it. We look forward to continuing to create solutions for our customers that can lessen environmental impact and help meet the needs of present and future generations," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "Over the past years, our team has made strong strides in developing plans and actions to improve our sustainability performance."

Hillenbrand's Purpose focuses the Company's goal to lead the industries it serves by creating products, solutions and, most importantly, impact that will define the future of its business as well as global communities. Hillenbrand carefully crafted the phrase Shape What Matters For Tomorrow to highlight three key areas of the Company's unique position as an industry leader:

SHAPE – We are the engineers, designers, manufacturers, and molders, who take pride in our expertise and technical ability – and allow the Company to put the right pieces together to bring forward new solutions for our customers.

WHAT MATTERS – Our end products affect the world. They impact life across how people live, work, play, travel, eat, and heal.

FOR TOMORROW – We continue to look for what's next. As innovators in our respective industries, we work to shape a stronger future for our world.

Embedded in Hillenbrand's Purpose is a set of four Core Values unifying Hillenbrand's more than 10,000 global employees: Win As One, Partner With Possibility, Make It Matter, and Drive To Deliver. These Core Values activate our Purpose, challenge us to be better, and guide our decision making.

"Our Purpose tells the unified story of who we are as an enterprise," said Ms. Ryan. "Purpose allows us to connect what we make to a broader societal impact and allows us to share what we stand for and where we are going as a company. We are innovators, engineers, manufacturers – all working together to shape what matters for tomorrow."

The full 2021 Sustainability Report and an executive summary can be viewed on the Company's sustainability web page.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global diversified industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com

