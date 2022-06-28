Ohza Introduces Fizzy Sangria, By Joe Jonas

Now Available Nationwide, Leading Ready to Drink Cocktail Brand Partners With Joe Jonas to Bring His Secret Sangria Recipes to Market In An Easy to Enjoy Format

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohza, one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies in the industry, is pleased to announce that globally renowned musician and actor, Joe Jonas, has joined the brand as an investor, and partnered to launch his own product line, Fizzy Sangria. Available across the country in retail and online via drinkohza.com , Fizzy Sangria is the original canned mimosa™ company's first product line extension. Joe's Fizzy Sangria, made with 100% real juice and sparkling wine, is offered in two flavors: Red and White, both with an SRP of $9.99 per 4-pack via 12oz standard cans.

Joe is pleased to have made a personal investment into Ohza, formalizing his involvement with the company and is excited to lead various marketing elements of Fizzy Sangria, alongside Ohza's team, supporting the brand across the country.

The launch of Fizzy Sangria marks the arrival of the first sparkling and 'better-for-you' pre-mixed sangrias on the market. Crafted with premium sparkling wine and real juice, Fizzy Sangria is up to 60% fewer calories and 80% less sugar than a typical sangria made at home or by your local bartender, yet packed full, authentic flavor.

"A long-time in the making, I am so pumped to bring Fizzy Sangria to life alongside the team at Ohza. Sangria is my favorite beverage and I've been perfecting my recipes for years serving to friends & family poolside and at any gatherings. Not only is my Sangria delicious, but it's also great to serve for any occasion. As one of the most consumed cocktails across the country and around the world, I couldn't be happier to introduce Fizzy Sangria. I look forward to having a lot of fun supporting and building the brand," says Jonas.

Ohza was launched in 2019 by drinks entrepreneur Ryan Ayotte as the 'original canned mimosa™' and has since become one of the leading RTD canned cocktail brands on the market today. Ohza's founding stems from Ayotte and friends attempting to enjoy mimosas on a boat, but were running into trouble with the rocky waters. Enter the canned mimosa, Ohza, which offers a portfolio of different mimosas, bellinis and now, sangria. Fizzy Sangria and the alignment with Joe marks an exciting new chapter for the convenient cocktail company and continues the promise of delivering award-winning taste to celebrate any occasion.

"Simply put, this is a match made in heaven. Joe's personality and aesthetic are a direct match with the Ohza vibe. After we first connected, I instantly knew this would be a perfect partnership. The addition of Fizzy Sangria to Ohza's existing core offerings is perfect, as there's clear whitespace and it's a natural extension of what we already offer. We couldn't be prouder to have Joe join our company," says Ryan Ayotte, founder, of Ohza and Chairman of Simple Skiff Beverages Inc.

Fizzy Sangria will launch nationwide in bars, restaurants and a variety of national grocery chains and independent beverage stores via Ohza's distribution agreements with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Breakthru Beverage, Columbia Distributing, and other fine independent distributors. Fizzy Sangria will also be available to ship direct-to-consumer nationwide via drinkohza.com.

For additional information on Fizzy Sangria and to find it near you, please visit drinkohza.com and be sure to follow @drinkOhza and @JoeJonas for updates.

