Shanghai Disneyland to Reopen on June 30 - The Magic is Back

Theme park ticket sales and annual pass reservations resume on June 29

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a highly anticipated return to a world of magic and wonder, Shanghai Disney Resort announced today that Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on June 30, 2022. Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland are available for purchase beginning June 29. During the initial park reopening phase the resort management will implement enhanced health and safety measures and undertake a careful ramp up of operations. After reopening, the theme park will join Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in providing a destination with a comprehensive resort experience for everyone.

"I would like to thank all of our guests and fans for your support and passion for Disney. Throughout this period, you kept the magic of Disney alive with your optimism and community spirit, and we are excited to welcome you back to a place full of happiness and wonder," said Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "I am also very appreciative of our Cast Members who worked tirelessly throughout our closure to ensure a safe and magical return for our guests. I look forward to seeing you all very soon!"

In accordance with government regulations and guidance, Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations with limited daily capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols. During the initial reopening phase, the majority of Shanghai Disneyland's exciting attractions, rides, shows and shopping and dining locations will resume operations with controlled capacity. Some experiences such as Explorer Canoes, Selfie Spot with Mickey at the Gardens of Imagination and Marvel Universe will remain closed. Additional operational measures may also be adopted to accommodate social distance. Guests are advised to check the resort's official website and app for details on attraction and entertainment availability and operations.

Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland will go on sale via the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, Weixin/WeChat account, the resort's Reservation Center and the resort's official travel partners' channels beginning 7:00, June 29, 2022, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase each day. During the initial reopening stage, the Shanghai Disneyland ticketing calendar will be available on a rolling 30-day basis. Guests are recommended to purchase a dated admission ticket prior to their arrival as onsite ticket booths will continue to remain closed.

Reservation for Shanghai Disneyland Annual Passes will be available starting June 29, 2022 as well. In order to ensure successful admission into the theme park, all Annual Pass holders will be required to make an advanced reservation for their visit date through the resort's official online channels during the initial reopening phase. The reservation page will open at 13:00 on a daily basis, with a 30-day reservation calendar to be available for Annual Pass holders to check the valid visitation dates for their Passes and make reservations accordingly. Up to three reservations can be held by each Pass holder within the 30-day reservation window. The validity period of an effective Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass will continue to be extended, until further notice.

As guests step back into Shanghai Disneyland and its surrounding areas, they will be immersed once again in signature Disney storytelling, full of creativity, happiness and thrilling adventure thanks to Shanghai Disney Resort's Cast Members who have been working towards the seamless reopening of the entire resort. From ride testing and rehearsing for live entertainment shows to preparing unique shopping and dining experiences, Cast have been working nonstop to welcome everyone back to this truly magical place.

Required pandemic measures

Shanghai Disney Resort will continue its enhanced health and safety measures, in accordance with the latest government regulations and guidance. All guests are advised to strictly follow these measures in support of a safe and happy experience for everyone visiting the resort.

All locations will operate at controlled capacity during this period;

All guests, regardless of age, will be required to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code ("Suishenma") and a negative Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) taken within 72 hours (from sampling time) prior to entering any area of Shanghai Disney Resort. In order to comply with government guidelines for tourism destinations, proof of a negative NAT taken within 72 hours is mandatory (we are not able to accept proof of 24 hour NAT sampling in lieu of a valid negative NAT result). Guests are strongly recommended to register for their Shanghai Health QR Code via the Suishenban App, Weixin/WeChat or Alipay prior to their arrival. For guests without a smart phone, please bundle your QR code with a family member via the Suishenban App, Weixin/WeChat or Alipay, and an offline Suishenma, applied via the Government Online-Offline Shanghai ("Yiwangtongban") platform, with valid NAT information will also be accepted. Guests using the offline Suishenma will be required to present it to our onsite Cast to scan and verify the information as well as to present a valid government ID at the same time;

All guests will also be required to scan the "Venue Code" and present a green code to Cast, or present the Shanghai Health QR Code to onsite Cast for scanning to confirm the validity, upon entering Shanghai Disney Resort. Additional scanning of the Venue Code may also be required upon entering different locations across the resort;

All guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland Hotel are required to present a green Telecommunication Data Based Travel Itinerary Card (Travel Itinerary Card) and complete the Health Declaration Form during check-in at the Front Desk and Magic Kingdom Lounge. If a guest is unable to complete scanning the "Venue Code", unable to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code and a negative NAT taken within 72 hours, unable to present a green Travel Itinerary Card or if a guest has traveled to one of the medium or high-risk areas affected by COVID-19 over the past 14 days, they may not be able to check in. In accordance with local government directives, if a guest develops a fever or a fever with the following symptoms: cough, cough up sputum, runny nose, sore throat, chest aches and tension during their stay at one of our resort hotels, they will be asked to seek medical attention at a designated medical clinic;

All guests will continue to be required to undergo temperature screening upon entering Shanghai Disney Resort;

All guests will be required to wear masks during their entire visit to the resort in both indoor and outdoor settings, except when dining;

All guests will be required to strictly follow social distancing requirements, and a safe distance should be kept while queuing, watching outdoor performances or dining;

All guests will be encouraged to maintain good personal hygiene;

All Cast Members at Shanghai Disney Resort, tenant employees at Disneytown and third-party vendors will be required to undergo regular NAT and antigen tests as well as conduct temperature screening and recording following government requirements;

Sanitization and disinfection will be increased and strengthened throughout the resort.

Ticketing policy

Shanghai Disneyland has made extensions for all valid annual passes, general admission tickets as well as dated tickets, with details as below:

Dated ticket : Dated tickets (including two-day tickets) during March 21 to June 29, 2022 will be extended six months starting from the park's reopening day. Guests holding these dated tickets may choose to visit the park on any other day from June 30 to December 30, 2022 . Tickets can be redeemed at the park entrance turnstiles with the government ID or Travel Document that was used to purchase the original tickets on the day of your next visit*. (Please note that an extended dated ticket will only include park admission upon redemption at the turnstile. Any other benefits bundled with the park admission will not be included. If you hold a dated ticket product that also includes other benefits, such as a meal coupon, you may choose to refund your ticket via the original purchase channel.)

General Admission ticket : A Shanghai Disneyland General Admission ticket, which was still valid on and after March 21, 2022 , will be accepted after park reopening and the validity period will be extended. All Shanghai Disneyland General Admission ticket holders are required to make a reservation for their visit date via the resort's official online channels ( : A Shanghai Disneyland General Admission ticket, which was still valid on and after, will be accepted after park reopening and the validity period will be extended. All Shanghai Disneyland General Admission ticket holders are required to make a reservation for their visit date via the resort's official online channels ( https://shdr.cn/df ). Please contact the original ticket purchase channel for more details regarding park entry procedures and extension policy.

Annual Pass: The validity period of a Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass, which was still valid on and after March 13, 2022 , will be extended and the validity of the general benefits will be extended accordingly. The Annual Pass validity extension plan and detailed policies will be communicated with Pass holders at a later date after reopening. Please follow Weixin/WeChat Annual Pass Mini Program for timely updates and more details.

*In accordance with existing Shanghai Disneyland attendance management policies, if a date is forecast to be a 'high attendance day' based on government guidelines on maximum capacity and should require such action, Shanghai Disneyland reserves the right to block out all guests holding General Admission tickets, including those holding a dated ticket which was extended due to the temporarily closure of Shanghai Disneyland. Communications will be made via the resort's official platforms accordingly in a timely manner.

SOURCE Shanghai Disney Resort