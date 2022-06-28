TINECO UNVEILS NEXT GENERATION OF CORDLESS CLEANING WITH PURE ONE S15 SMART VACUUM SERIES

Full Solution Floor Care Brand Expands Smart Portfolio with First-Ever ZeroTangle™ Brush Head Vacuum

SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading provider in floor care and smart home appliances, announced today the addition of three new models to its growing lineup of smart cordless vacuums: the PURE ONE S15 PRO, PURE ONE S15 PET and PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS.

The launch of the PURE ONE S15 series further demonstrates Tineco's brand mission of making life easier with innovative solutions for every cleaning scenario. Featuring Tineco's first-ever proprietary ZeroTangle™ brush head, the new smart portfolio significantly simplifies maintenance and improves the overall cleaning experience for users. Additional design details include:

ZeroTangle™ Brush Head: Unique dual comb design combined with oblique bristles actively separates and removes hair from the brush roll directly into the tank to target hair messes without clogging the roller – leading to a 99% reduction in tangled hairs (tested under controlled lab conditions).

Tineco iLoop™ Smart Sensor: Detects hidden dirt and automatically adjusts suction power in real-time to deliver a deeper clean while also allowing for 4x longer runtime (tested under controlled lab conditions).

Interactive LED Display (LCD Display exclusive to S15 PRO): Guides users through the cleaning process with the onboard LED ring turning from red to blue. Also displays battery levels, suction power, Wi-Fi signal and delivers notifications.

FreeStnd™ Base: Easily and neatly stores the model with a freestanding charging base that requires no drilling, latching or installation.

Tineco PureCyclone Technology: Separates air and dust to keep the filter cleaner for longer, maintaining strong and reliable suction.

Five-Stage Filtration: Filters out 99.9% of airborne allergens for a cleaner, fresher home environment.

"Every product Tineco develops aims to further address consumers' needs and with the introduction of the S15 series, Tineco has combined its smart detection technology (iLoop), anti-tangle roller, installation-free floor stand and single-touch self-clean function to make our customer's cleaning experience even better and easier," General Manager of Tineco's International Business Unit, Mr. Alex Ruan states. "Following our S11 and S12 being awarded multiple accolades including best cordless vacuums of 2022, we hope consumers can enjoy the benefits of the S15 series as much as we are proud to be presenting these devices."

The PURE ONE S15 PRO ($599) and PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS ($399) are now available for pre-order on Tineco.com, along with the PURE ONE S15 PET ($499), which will also retail on Amazon this July.

To learn more about Tineco, how it helps consumers live easy, and its full suite of floor care solutions including cordless vacuums, floor washers and carpet cleaners, visit https://www.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

