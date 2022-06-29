Hahn & Hahn Partner Candice Rogers Receives Prestigious AAML Certification

Rogers joins The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers as Fellow

PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Candice K. Rogers , a partner and chair of the Family Law Group at Hahn & Hahn LLP , has been named a Fellow of The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the firm announced today.

Rogers is the first woman attorney in the firm's 123-year history to be honored by the Academy, which was founded to recognize attorneys providing "leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law." Recognized by courts and counsel as a leading litigator in family law, Rogers is one of only 1650 fellows to be recognized nationally.

"I am humbled to now count myself amongst the AAML Fellows, a truly elite group of family law attorneys," said Rogers. AAML lawyers are at the top of the profession, handling client matters with the highest level of strategy, excellence and professionalism.

In practice for more than two decades, Rogers' family law experience includes premarital and postnuptial agreements, dissolution of marriage, property division, custody and support. She is a Certified Family Law Specialist, certified by The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, and is particularly skilled in handling complex matters.

Rogers currently serves as a board member for the Pasadena-based non-profit organization Villa Esperanza Services, including a three-year stint as its chair.

Christianne F. Kerns , managing partner of Hahn & Hahn, said the distinction awarded to Rogers is a credit to her as well as the Academy. "Candice is a top-tier family law attorney who works tirelessly for her clients, while always making time to support her community and her colleagues at the firm," said Kerns. "With her professionalism and exceptional skill in shepherding clients through myriad complexities within the realm of family law, she is well suited for the prestigious AAML."

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. The firm is a certified majority Women & Minority Owned Business Enterprise (WMBE). For more information, visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/.

