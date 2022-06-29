Olivia The Travel Company for LGBTQ+ Women Partners with Uplift as Buy Now Pay Later Payment Solution

Monthly payments are now available through Uplift on all Olivia Travel trips and experiences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands announced a partnership with Olivia The Travel Company for LGBTQ+ Women. Customers booking packages on Olivia can now spread the cost of their travel over time with simple, affordable monthly installments through Uplift.

For nearly five decades, Olivia's mission has been to provide safe and celebrating spaces for lesbians and LGBTQ+ women. Olivia is the leading travel company for lesbians and LGBTQ+ women having produced well over 300 trips for more than 350,000 women. From large cruises to resorts, intimate riverboats to adventure vacations, Olivia charters the entire ship or resort so that guests can always feel free to be themselves. Exceptional entertainment, friendly personalized service from Team Olivia, bucket list destinations and friendships that last a lifetime are just some of the highlights guests will find on an Olivia vacation.

Available now, Olivia guests can make their travel dreams a reality by utilizing Uplift's pay over time monthly installments, rather than paying in full at booking. Guests will see the total cost of their trip upfront along with the surprise-free monthly payment amount and can choose from 3 up to 24 monthly installments.

"At Olivia, we pride ourselves on taking lesbian and LGTBQ+ women on trips across the world and have been creating these vacation experiences for over 30 years," said Judy Dlugacz, President and Founder of Olivia Travel. "From the Arctic to the Caribbean, our trips are truly unique and extraordinary. With the addition of Uplift's flexible installments, Olivia will be accessible to even more guests looking to make special memories for a lifetime."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve. With Uplift there are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties and travel can happen before guests complete their payments.

"We can't think of a better time than Pride Month to launch this special partnership with Olivia Travel," said Rob Borden, Uplift SVP of Commercial. "We are a company of passionate jetsetters and travel enthusiasts and it's important for us to make getaways available to more customers and guests through payment installments - Olivia is the ideal partner to continue with this mission."

Uplift's Buy Now Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking, to learn more visit - Olivia Travel .

*Down payment may be required. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: www. uplift.com/lenders .

About Olivia Travel

Olivia is THE Travel company for lesbians and LGBTQ+ women. For nearly 50 years, Olivia has endeavored to be a force for positive change and build a better, more accepting world for the lesbian and LGBTQ+ women's community. By providing a safe space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer women to be themselves—out and proud as they travel worldwide—Olivia Travel has truly changed lives. To date, Olivia has taken over 300,000 women on more than 300 cruise, resort, riverboat, and adventure vacations all over the world with unique experiences crafted for LGBTQ+ women, featuring dynamic entertainers, speakers, and custom programming. Olivia welcomes all LGBTQ-identified women and their friends on our trips. Olivia is and always will be about love, acceptance, and building community.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

