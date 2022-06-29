Oman Insurance Company Goes Live with Innoveo's ZeroCode Platform to Power their Fleet Insurance

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and pioneer in no-code platform-as-a-service, announced today that Oman Insurance company, one of the largest publicly listed insurers in the United Arab Emirates, has successfully gone live with its ZeroCode 'KUDOS' platform leveraging Innoveo Skye, driving near-immediate efficiencies and enhancing the customer experience.

Building with ZeroCode, Oman Insurance expanded its digital capabilities for fleet insurance across underwriting, quote and policy lifecycle management. Additionally, the business now offers partners a comprehensive digital platform with the ability to customize schemes across quotes, endorsements, and servicing.

"Innoveo has enabled us to build an experience that empowers our partners throughout the customer journey in a way that's personalized, streamlined and fast," said Sreedhar Suragouni, Chief Information Officer, Oman Insurance Company. "As the insurance landscape continues to evolve, staying ahead of the technology curve has helped us maximize efficiencies in our workflows and better serve our stakeholders."

"We're proud of the trust Oman Insurance has placed in Innoveo and the benefits we've helped them realize over the last few months building with our platform," said Vinod Kachroo, CEO at Innoveo. "They're the latest of our customers to experience the myriad benefits of no-code, including rapid development and significantly faster time to market."

About Oman Insurance

Oman Insurance Company (P.S.C.) was established in 1975 and is one of the leading insurance providers in the Middle East. Oman Insurance Company has operations across all emirates in the UAE as well as in Oman and Turkey. Oman Insurance provides a wide range of insurance solutions for individuals and enterprises in Life, Medical and General insurance. With a gross written premium of AED 3.54 billion in 2021, the UAE insurer is rated 'A' by AM Best, 'A' by Standard & Poor's and 'A2' by Moody's. www.omaninsurance.ae

About Innoveo

We believe you can build modern applications that deliver digital experiences and drive business growth without having to write any custom code. That's why it's our mission to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development by enabling them to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Backed by leading investors including Everstone Capital and Paulson & Co, Innoveo's cloud based, AI enabled no-code platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare and real estate. With Innoveo, you'll get the solutions and industry expertise you want, plus a little extra: a thoughtful, no-nonsense experience delivered with a refreshing dose of honesty. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

