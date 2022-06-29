Regrid™ Announces Esri-compatible Feature Service

DETROIT, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid — a leading provider of nationwide land parcel data in the United States — today formally announces an Esri-compatible Feature Service that delivers their Nationwide Parcel Data straight into Esri environments for enterprises centered on Esri technologies

Introducing Regrid.com (PRNewsfoto/Loveland Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Regrid's CEO, Jerry Paffendorf says, "We've been big Esri fans for a long time, so we're very excited to serve the Esri community with easy access to Regrid's nationwide land parcels in their software of choice."

Esri is an international provider of geographic information system software, web GIS and geodatabase management applications. They power the largest GIS community in the world and many companies that operate in GIS, mapping, energy & utilities, telecommunications and transportation rely on a host of Esri products and tools for mapping & data analysis.

The Regrid Feature Service is an easy to use Esri-compatible plug-and-play solution that allows Regrid data to be used directly in a wide variety of Esri environments - ArcGIS Pro (desktop software), configured web apps hosted on ArcGIS Online , and Javascript API development tools and apps built on Esri SDKs.

Enterprises that rely on Esri tools can simply integrate this service with a URL for full parcel geometries and associated attributes in Regrid's parcel record schema. Regrid's high-quality, standardized spatial parcel data & enhanced location context consisting of 152+ million parcel records covering over 99% of the US population, loaded straight into the Esri environment offers deeper insights into properties in the USA.

Additionally, no data wrangling, custom integrations or ETL workflows needed. Faster time to market, and no loss of data or workflows along the way.

About Regrid:

Regrid is an industry-leading property data and location intelligence company, serving an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale , including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government. Learn more about Regrid and their products at regrid.com

The Regrid team can be reached out at parcels@regrid.com

